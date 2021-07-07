NAPPANEE — Nappanee’s Embrace the Pace Days event is this weekend and Mayor Phil Jenkins reminded the council Tuesday night that free garage sales are Thursday through Sunday.
Visit Nappanee is hosting another Friday Fest Friday evening and on Saturday is the annual fireman’s fish fry.
The fish fry will be drive through/carry out only again this year.
“Hopefully next year we can get back to normal,” Fire Chief Don Lehman said.
The cost for the fish fry is $10 with a choice of either a dinner or all fish for that price. The fish fry is a major fundraiser for the fire department. The fish fry will be held from 4-7 p.m., or while supplies last.
Also in fire department news, the new full time fire chief reported the transition is “going very well—even better than I hoped. I appreciate the cooperation on both sides.”
The fire and emergency medical services departments are merging.
Salary Ordinance Amendment
The amendment to the salary ordinance passed on third and final reading.
The amendment to the ordinance reflected the recent personnel changes of adding a full time fire chief, adding a city planner and eliminating the Emergency Medical Services chief.
The maximum annual salaries listed in the ordinance are for city planner $74,515.82, Chief of Police $85,800, Fire Chief $83,700 and assistant EMS chief $72,500.
Mayor Jenkins said after the last meeting he spoke to a few council members and researched other towns and presented a proposed edited version of the ordinance with slightly lower salaries but the council passed the original amendment that had already passed on first and second readings. The third reading passed unanimously.
Rezoning Ordinances
The council also approved on third and final readings two rezoning ordinances. The first was a request from My Father’s Land, LLC (Thomas Mast, owner) for a property at 1054 N. Main Street to be rezoned from R-1 to B-2, general business. The property was previously home to George’s Building but zoning was not correct.
Also approved was a rezoning request from Round Table Consortium for property at 1350 N. Main Street to be rezoned from R-1 to R-2. The residential 2 rating allows for multi-family housing. A housing development is planned for that property and the developers are planning a few duplexes, too.
Water/Wastewater
Water & Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber reported to the council about the storm event last week that created some back-ups in town. He told them they are analyzing the amount of rainfall they received. He told them CSO#14 has a certified rain gauge and said the storm was “more like a 25-year event”.
He said the system was designed for a 10 hour storm with 1.88 inches of rain and they exceeded that with the largest amount of rain coming at 1:30 am on Saturday. At that time they received 2 ¼ inches of rain in 45 minutes and 5.15 inches of rain during that period, but more than that throughout the rain storms.
“Needless to say we were prepared for the rain as best as we could the plant was running wide open but with that much rain there isn’t anything we can do, it’s an act of God,” Gerber said.
He said at one point the intensity was so strong that it blew manhole cover gaskets and riser rings right off the new sewer and 10’ away. He thanked his employees for their work and said they are continuing to analyze the situation.
In other business:
• The council heard that the Elder Haus re-opened that day.
• The mayor thanked street employees for storm clean up, park employees for the Fourth of July events at the park and police and fire employees for assistance with fireworks and traffic control.
• Heard representatives from Baker-Tilly would be at the July 19 council meeting to speak about an upcoming parks project.
