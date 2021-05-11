NAPPANEE — On Monday afternoon the Nappanee Board of Public Works and Safely approved plans and specifications for the 2021 Street Improvement Projects.
Street Superintendent Brent Warren said there were three separate parts of the project — the first is crack sealing, including 15 segments of the city; micro surfacing, including five different segments and street resurfacing. They will advertise this week with bids to be returned by June 1 at 3:30 p.m. The bids will be opened at a special meeting to be held at 3:30 p.m. that day.
Warren informed the board that the city received a Community Crossing grant in the amount of $318,455, which will be used towards paying for these projects.
Closings requested
The board approved two separate requests for street or lot closings. The first was a request from Phil Hahn, Hahn Realty & Auctions to close a half block of Reed Street from 8 a.m. on June 17 to 6 p.m. June 18 for an auction of the estate of Phil Hochstetler (former city employee).
Hahn also asked for closure of a couple of parking spaces at the park across from the auction location at 204 Reed Street.
Street Superintendent Brent Warren said he’d place road closed ahead signs up a couple of days prior and he was concerned about parking for the event as the streets are narrow and parking is limited. Hahn said they’d have to park on side streets or it was suggested he contact Larry Mullet about using a lot he owns nearby.
It was also suggested they limit parking to one side of the street that day. Hahn was also asked to notify nearby neighbors.
The second request was from the Nappanee Public Library for a centennial celebration on July 19. They requested the parking lot of the library be closed, along with the brick alley between the building and the lot and several parking spaces on the south side of Walnut Street.
They’re planning various entertainment and food vendors. The closings were approved from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. the day of the celebration.
In other business:
• Approved an agreement with Stryker ambulance for preventative maintenance. It’s a three-year contract with an annual cost of $4,420. The board approved it pending appropriations since it’s a long term agreement.
• Approved Commonwealth Engineers pay application #1 for Division A of the new water tower project in the amount of $141,873.
• Approved pay application #2 for the water main project in the amount of $249,574.50.
• Approved sanitary sewer application for Aero Ranch for the industrial complex across US 6.
• Approved hiring Taylor Knight as a seasonal employee for the water department with a start date of May 31 and an hourly rate of $11.50.
• Approved hiring Kyler Germann as a seasonal employee for the wastewater department with a start date of May 11 and an hourly rate of $11.50.
• Approved hiring R&R Visuals to televise the sewers at a cost not to exceed $5,000.
• “Reluctantly accepted” the resignation of Jed Beer, police patrol as he accepted a position with Kosciusko County sheriff.
• Set a special meeting for June 1 at 3:30 p.m.
