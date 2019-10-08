NAPPANEE — Each summer, Nappanee offers walking tours which highlight an opportunity to learn the history of the city. But for this Lifelong Learning Institute series, there’s no need to make the trip to Nappanee. The Hit the Pavement in Historic Nappanee walking tour series is coming to the Jennings Auditorium at Greencroft Goshen.
Attendees will track the changes that have happened to Nappanee through the years. The class will talk about the homes behind the men of Nappanee’s kitchen industry, how Nappanee came to be, along with their feud with Locke, and the men and women who blazed the trail for Nappanee and how demolition, destruction and revitalization has changed Nappanee’s cityscape.
No walking shoes will be required.
The four sessions include:
• “Homes of the Kitchen Industry”
Homes of the Kitchen Industry will take participants through this historic area, where they will learn about the Mutschler, Coppes and Zook family homes, the history behind them and the men who built them. Learn which home in Nappanee was designed by well-known architect E. Hill Turnock and find out what home used to be three floors but now only has two. Discover how one home was relocated to make way for Nappanee’s post office and find out which house in Nappanee was the “house the Depression” built. Plus find out how Nappanee was once the “kitchen capital of the world.”
• “Along Came Nappanee”
When the B&O Railroad decided to bypass Locke and put the railroad in three miles south, the city of Nappanee was born. Many businesses and people started to migrate from Locke to Nappanee. Along came a feud between Nappanee and Locke, the businesses and people who moved from Locke to Nappanee and more. Locals actually fanned the flame that caused the feud by writing into the Goshen and Wakarusa newspapers declaring their dislike of one another. Locke fought hard to thrive but, in the end, Nappanee won out.
• “Entrepreneurs, Pioneers and Trailblazers”
Nappanee was built on the foundation of entrepreneurs and trailblazers. If not for them, Nappanee would not be what it is today.
• “Demolition, Destruction and Revitalizing”
Nappanee’s downtown has seen many different looks and businesses over the years. This class explores the town’s transformation.
ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR
Martha Owen is the Heritage Collection manager for the Evelyn Lehman Culp Heritage Collection at the Nappanee Center and Nappanee Public Library. It is one of six museums in the State of Indiana to be owned and managed by a public library. Martha is a 2005 graduate of NorthWood High School, a 2009 graduate of Bethel College, where she received a degree in History, and a 2012 graduate of Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis, where she received a master’s degree in Library and Information Science. Owens serves as the current president of the Elkhart County Museum Association.
