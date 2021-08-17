NAPPANEE – Concerned for the safety of the children in his neighborhood, Steve Peach, of Nappanee, came to the Nappanee Council to appeal for action.
“We’ve got an issue on Van Buren Street between Nappanee and Williams — that’s like a racetrack between 2-7 or 8 p.m.,” Peach said.
Peach said he realizes the local police department is “overworked and underappreciated” and he appreciated all of them.
“But I’m begging someone to put a police car behind my house—even for a week,” he said, adding they could write a lot of tickets.
Peach said on one recent occasion there were about eight cars going 50-60 miles per hour down that street.
“There’s a lot of little kids in the neighborhood and I’m terrified there’s going to be a death,” he said. “I know the officers can only do so much but this is a problem.”
Mayor Phil Jenkins thanked him for coming and said it was a good reminder that speed limits in the city are 25 mph and especially with school in session drivers need to be careful.
Police Chief Steve Rulli also thanked Peach and said there were several focused things his department could do. Rulli said he didn’t like to hear those kinds of speeds, especially, at school bus drop off times.
Public hearings
Public hearings were held for ordinances 1592 — additional appropriations from Tax Increment Financing for Wellfield park and restroom projects and ordinance 1593 — additional appropriations for the South Park project. No one from the public commented on the projects and the council went on to approve the ordinances on second reading.
The mayor and clerk-treasurer then asked the council to consider suspending the rules and hear the ordinances on third reading, too. Knight said especially ordinance 1593 for South Park improvements as some of the equipment has a considerable amount of lead time.
The council agreed and suspended the rules and passed both ordinances on third and final readings.
Rezoning newcomer service
Mark Miller, owner of Newcomer Service, was present with a rezoning request for three parcels—853 S. Main St., 805 S. Main St. and 802 S. Elm St. He was requesting the zoning be changed from Residential 1 to B-2, general business.
City Planner Todd Nunemaker said Newcomer Service has been in business since 1985, pre-dating the city’s zoning plan. He said the plan commission approved the rezoning 6-0. The council also approved the request unanimously.
After the meeting Miller said he plans to add on to the business.
In other business, the council:
• Heard all the water service lines and mains are installed along the highways and they’ve started digging on Centennial Street.
• Heard that parts for the new water tower near the airport have arrived and they’ll soon start building the new tower.
