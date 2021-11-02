NAPPANEE — The Nappanee City Council made quick work of the agenda Monday night with the only order of business aside from accounts payable vouchers was the second reading of a zoning ordinance.
The council passed the rezoning on second reading without further comment. The request was brought by Ace Builders who wants to rezone a parcel from R1 residential to B2 general business. The plan commission previously approved the rezoning.
The parcel is just east of the Marathon station on US6East. At one time there was a home on the lot but it was destroyed by the October 2007 tornado.
Steve Snyder, representing Ace Builders, attended the meeting virtually in case the council had questions but they didn’t.
Mayor’s Report
Mayor Phil Jenkins had a couple of items to share with the council. At the last council meeting Council Member Amy Rosa had a question about the safe medians at railroad crossings. The city is in the process of getting a safety CRISI (Consolidated Rail Infrastructure Safety Improvement) grant and the medians are a possibility. The mayor showed the council photos of several examples of the medians.
He also shared a brief video about Tax Increment Finance districts and shared that he was meeting with someone about the possibility of residential TIF districts, a fairly new tool. TIF districts are decided by redevelopment and the council and if they were to start a residential TIF they’d have to determine how and under which circumstances to establish it.
Council Member Ben Leavitt said he thought residential TIF’S were just for blighted areas not new development and the mayor said they could be used in different ways and one consideration is if the development wouldn’t happen without the TIF district.
Jenkins said he’d keep the council informed on both topics.
