NAPPANEE — NorthWood High School band members entertained the crowds lined up and waiting for the annual Miracles at Main and Market parade Saturday night with a selection of Christmas music.
Families waited in anticipation, including the Baltossers, who came prepared with chairs and blankets. Janet Baltosser said, “We’re pretending we’re in a Hallmark movie!”
Janet and her husband Dave live in Warsaw and attended the event with daughter Amy Sigler and her three daughters Brooke, Karris and Ava from Columbia City. The family said it had been about 10 years since the last time they attended the event and enjoyed shopping in the downtown stores prior to the parade. They also said they liked all the lights and how festive the event was.
Leading the parade, as always, were residents portraying Joseph and Mary riding a donkey, followed by shepherds, angels and the three wise men. Numerous other organizations and businesses participated in the parade either on foot, on floats or riding in vehicles.
Santa and Mrs. Claus riding atop a fire truck concluded the Christmas parade and the crowds headed to the pavilion for the rest of the celebration. The New Generation group of students led by Jo Lynn Miller and Michael Rand performed several songs followed by Mayor Phil Jenkins reading the Christmas story while candles were passed and lit among the crowd. The crowd all sang "Silent Night" and the city’s Christmas tree was lit — much to the delight of those present.
Residents were reminded about the house lighting contest with judging taking place on Dec. 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. There will be three prizes — $100 cash, $75 cash or $50 cash prize. Winners will also have a lawn decoration to place in their yard declaring their winnings. Winners will be announced Dec. 16 on Facebook.
