NAPPANNEE — Husband and wife, Brent and Ashley Reed, both fourth-generation farmers, have enjoyed farming together for the past seven years on their 120-acre farm near Nappanee.
Earlier this year, Brent and Ashley applied for the Indiana Farm Bureau Young Farmer Award. After a lengthy application process, which included a trip to Indianapolis for an interview with the members of the Indiana Farm Bureau board, the couple was selected to be one of six finalists for the award.
The finalists are competing for both an excellence in agriculture award, for families who derive most of their income from farming, and the achievement award, for families who farm full time.
“The application process was long and very intimidating,” Ashley noted, before Brent chimed in with a smile. “It was pretty nice, though, to get out of my farming clothes and put on my suit and tie when we went to Indy for our interview.”
Both Brent and Ashley are passionate about what they do, always enjoying their work while striving for excellence in the production of their crops, which consist primarily of corn and soybeans.
Speaking of their work, Ashley said, “People don’t realize how much work goes into farming. There is so much work and maintenance. Year-round.”
She added that taxes, farming costs and the business aspect of farming contribute to the labor-intensive profession of full-time farming.
According to Brent and Ashley, there is a great misunderstanding of farming and a stigma attached to that occupation.
Speaking of the general public's misunderstanding of farming, Brent said many non-farmers believe farms either practice organic farming or conventional farming techniques. However, Brent said, most farmers integrate the two practices.
“Diversification is key,” he said. “Most people expect farmers to strictly follow rigid traditional concepts in farming. But that rarely happens.”
Ashley contributed to the discussion by noting that she would like to see more people realizing the different aspects of farming.
“Education is extremely important,” Ashley said. “We love being asked questions and helping people to better understand farming.”
Ashley and Brent have enjoyed being able to farm on the property that has been owned by the Reed family since 1886. The Reeds even own the original deed to the property, signed in 1843 by President John Tyler.
They also have particularly appreciated the family-oriented atmosphere in farming. To be able to work with and be together with family is a great thing, Ashley said. According to her and Brent, their schedules are very flexible, as well, allowing them to incorporate ample time with their family into their schedule.
On their recent Young Farmer finalist nomination, both Brent and Ashley said they are deeply honored, pleased and humbled to see the culmination of their dedication and hard work.
The Reeds, along with their 8-month-old daughter, plan on making farming a lifelong endeavor as proud fourth-generation farmers, hopefully gaining a Young Farmer award to attest to their dedication and commitment to farming.
The winners will be announced on the Indiana Farm Bureau Facebook page Aug. 30.
