Nappanee council to pursue info on quiet zone

NAPPANEE — Nappanee City Council members approved contacting CSX railroad officials to look into what it would take to establish a quiet zone in Nappanee.
Mayor Phil Jenkins said the topic came up at a Coffee with the Mayor session with resident Ed Strohbehn, who was present at the meeting. Strohbehn told the council he’s done quite a bit of research and CSX has a formal process that a municipality has to go through in order to establish a quiet zone.
Part of that process is being able to prove that other safety measures are in place like gates and lights, which most of Nappanee’s crossings have. But additional safety measures, such as medians so drivers cannot go around the gates, may be a requirement.
Strohbehn said according to the research he’s done, the probability of an accident at a railroad crossing in Nappanee is about 2%-5% a year, which he said equates to an accident about every five years.
“These risks are measured very carefully, so you’d have to reduce it to less than that,” he said.
Strohbehn also said he was connected with a couple of gentleman who’ve done these sorts of reports — one of whom has done about 100 of these evaluations. He also said that there are 700 designated quiet zones in the United States and 16 in Indiana.
Councilman Jacob Dermott asked if these gentlemen were local and Strohbehn said they were from Texas. He said when he called the Federal Railroad Administration in Chicago, they referred him to the guy from Texas. Strohbehn suggested they call other Indiana communities to find out what they did.
Councilman Todd Nunemaker recalled that former council member Sam Beachy had put together something on a quiet zone and thought the cost Beachy came up with was $1.9 million and that included seven crossings. Strohbehn said he wanted to be in contact with Beachy to compare notes.
Jenkins said they wouldn’t really know the costs until they did a feasibility study as there were too many variables. He said, “I’ve always been a proponent that the whistles are there for a reason.”
But he said that other residents have asked if there was something that could be done about the train whistles, too. He said it would be a matter of weighing the cost versus the public’s appetite for a quiet zone.
“I think it’s time we contact CSX and get the ball rolling," Jenkins said. "I’m not saying we have to spend x amount of dollars it’s just finding out feasibility and what’s plausible.”
The council agreed and voted to move forward with contacting CSX.
Jenkins also thanked Strohbehn for the work he’s done.
RESIDENTS' CONCERNS
A couple of residents brought a variety of concerns to the council Monday night. Former councilman Mike Stull, 752 N. Nappanee St., addressed incomplete work on North Nappanee Street.
He told the mayor he knew he might not be in the right forum “but I’m going to go to every forum and you’re the first.”
He had concerns about the difference in grade in sidewalk since the new curbs were put in but he said Street Superintendent Brent Warren looked at it. He also said sod and topsoil that was supposed to be done as part of the project in phases 4 and 5 were not done.
“If they would’ve sent a 4-pound bag of seed, it would’ve been better. Grass is not going to grow there,” Stull said.
Warren said he would check with the project manager and go through Commonwealth to get it taken care of.
Stull also joked that he was “growing flags” in his yard and didn’t know why. Gale Gerber checked and reported later that it was Northern Indiana Public Service Co. doing gas line repairs.
After the meeting, Warren explained about the difference in the sidewalk Stull referred to. He said before the project, Stull’s house was level with the sidewalk. When they raised the elevation it resulted in a low spot in his drive but he explained to Stull that it was best for drainage purposes.
Judy Edwards said she is a new resident, building a home on Prairie Lane and she had a few concerns. She said she had five baby kittens in her under-construction porch. When she called the Humane Society, they told her to call the city.
Jenkins said that was because the city contracts with Kosciusko County Humane Society. He told her she could contact the Nappanee Police Department and they would help do what they could to catch them and bring to local veterinarian’s office.
She also brought photos of what she called the “city dump” — also known as the recycling center. Street Superintendent Brent Warren said he has shared his frustrations with the mayor. He said it’s clearly stated that items shouldn’t be left outside, but “people are going to do what they’re going to do.”
The recycling is not as much of an issue as the Goodwill bin when people leave large items outside. Warren said it is unnecessary as the city contract includes two large items per month at no charge for residents for a total of 24 items a year.
Nunemaker asked if someone leaves a couch or a TV, does the city pick it up? Warren said they have at times, but it results in additional fees to the city.
Edwards asked about installing a gate and having keys for residents. Warren replied that wouldn’t solve the problem. People would leave stuff outside the gate.
“I know it looks bad. I’m sorry," he said. "We try to provide areas for people to do the right thing but unfortunately they don’t.”
Jenkins said they’ve talked to Borden Waste Away and Goodwill to try to resolve the problem. “We do have cameras out there," the mayor said. "And we’ll be monitoring —and there have been occasions when stuff has been returned to an address.”
Edward’s concern also brought up the question of whether there was a fine for illegal dumping. Lehman said they did have one and it started when the city had odd-sized trash pickup and non-residents were bringing in items. They asked city attorney Brian Hoffer to look into it.
Police Sgt. Tony Schmucker said it would also be covered under the littering ordinance, which states one can’t leave refuse on another’s property.
Jenkins asked if it had to be witnessed by an officer and Schmucker said not if they had video or substantial evidence. Schmucker told Edwards he’d see about getting additional patrols out there.
In other business, council members:
• Heard about a vehicle fire at the street department garage Thursday night. The department is still functioning.
• Heard there will be annual hydrant flushing Aug. 19-22.
• Heard there will be a public meeting Aug. 13 at 9 am at the council chambers regarding Michiana Area Council of Government’s findings on downtown parking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.