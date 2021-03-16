NAPPANEE — McCormick Creek Golf Course will be adding to its fleet and adding GPS tracking to all golf carts after action taken by the city council Monday night.
The council passed on first reading an amendment to an ordinance that was originally amended in 2009. In 2009, the park board suspended having $1 of greens fees put aside for capital improvements. While this amendment reverts back to the original ordinance to begin setting aside those non-reverting funds, Park Superintendent Chris Davis stated in his memo to the council that since the greens fees for 2021 were already set, they’d wait to initiate that portion of the amendment.
The amendment also adds a revenue sharing program with Vantage Tag Systems where they will provide McCormick Creek Golf Course with 12 Pacer single-passenger carts with GPS at no cost, and when those carts are rented, McCormick will pay them $10 a round. Davis said the park board plans to rent those carts for $17 a round, leaving $7 in revenue for the course.
In addition, Vantage Tag Systems will provide GPS on the other 46 carts the course leases from another vendor at a cost of $2,317 a month for nine months. The portion of the course’s revenue from those Pacer carts is expected to offset the cost of the GPS for the carts.
Council member Denny Miller asked what the benefits of the GPS tracking were.
Davis said, “It’s a huge tool for us with a shorter staff to be able to monitor from the clubhouse.”
He said if a golfer strays off the path too long, for example, especially when it’s path only golfing the cart will shut down until they get back on the path. There are benefits for the golfers too as they’ll be able to see distances, etc.
“It’s a good thing all around,” Davis said.
Council member David Kauffman asked about the length of the agreement and Davis replied it was five years but they’d have the ability each year to cancel.
“I don’t think there’s a down side,” he said. “After five years we could renew and get new carts.”
After the council voted to pass the ordinance on first reading Mayor Phil Jenkins commented, “I think it’ll be good for the golf course.”
There will be two more readings on the ordinance before it’s final.
In other park department business, Davis said the goal will be to have restrooms open, tennis nets up and the skate park open by April 1. He said the golf course has been open but it’s day to day depending on the weather.
In other business, council members:
• Heard the tornado sirens will be tested at 10:15 am Tuesday and the storm shelters will also be checked.
• Heard there will be a special meeting on March 29 at 6 pm, followed by a work session where budget and other items will be discussed. Jenkins suggested this meeting be in person if at all possible.
• Heard the city is expected to receive $1.43 million in COVID relief funds and Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight is still investigating if there will be restrictions on the funds.
• Approved the January and February clerk-treasurer reports. Knight informed the council that two CDs matured, but since the rates are low he rolled them over into a money market account until they could discuss it further at the March 29 meeting.
