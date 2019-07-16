Nappanee City Council allows off-road vehicles on city streets

NAPPANEE — Nappanee City Council members passed the off-road vehicle ordinance on third and final reading — but not unanimously. The ordinance passed 4-1 with Jake Dermott giving the dissenting vote.
Voting for the ordinance were: Todd Nunemaker, Anna Huff, Amy Rosa and Brandie Yoder.
Before passing the ordinance, Mayor Phil Jenkins addressed a sentence in section 12 that he and Police Chief Steve Rulli thought was confusing and he asked that it be struck. The sentence concerned placement of a decal given upon permit application. The ordinance read that the decal should be visible from the rear of the vehicle and left front side quarter panel. Jenkins said he didn’t see how it could be visible from the front and the rear.
He asked that portion be changed before adoption and the sentence read “Upon issuance of a permit the vehicle owner shall be provided with a decal which must be affixed to the left rear of the vehicle at all times.” Jenkins said the person providing the decals pointed this out to them.
Councilman Dermott asked how big the decals were and was told they were approximately 6-by-4 inches — the same as are currently used for golf carts.
Dermott then brought up a double-sized, motorized bike that he spoke to the police chief about and asked since it didn’t fit the criteria, how would they control it? Jenkins said he and Rulli had discussed it as well and said because it had pedals it would be difficult to determine at what point it is a bicycle and what point a motorized vehicle.
“I don’t think we’ll ever get an ordinance that encompasses every single vehicle out there,” he said.
Discussion continued about whether this motorized bike had a steering wheel and other features described in the ordinance. Councilwoman Huff questioned whether it had anything to do with the ordinance they were voting on.
Jenkins called for a vote and offered to discuss the customized motorized bicycle issue at another time.
After the meeting, Dermott was asked why he was against the ordinance. Dermott replied that he didn’t think additional ordinances were needed, and he didn’t believe they would enforce it.
ORDINANCE DETAILS
This ordinance repeals the previous ordinance and replaces it in its entirety. This ordinance allows for use of a golf cart or off-road vehicle (ORV) upon streets and alleys of the city if it meets the requirements of the ordinance, but does not allow for use on the highways within the city, including Ind. 19 and U.S. 6.
For purpose of the ordinance, ORV refers to a vehicle manufactured with a standard steering wheel for operation, side-by-side seating arrangements for passengers, seat belts and rollover protection. It does not include motorcycles, motor-scooters, all-terrain vehicles or snowmobiles.
The golf cart or ORV must display a slow-moving vehicle sign and use is limited to times between sunrise and sunset when visibility is not limited by weather conditions unless it possesses operational headlamps, tail lamps, turn signals and brake lights.
There is a one-time permit fee of $50 for the life of the vehicle.
