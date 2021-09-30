NAPPANEE — Pastor Samuel Bennett of The First Church of God in Nappanee wants the community to know that Fall Family Fest is still on for this year.
“We still want the community to know the church is still alive, that we will continue to function, and that there are good things ahead,” Bennett said Thursday.
On Sunday morning, during church services, a fire broke out in the church building, prompting an evacuation. No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze, but the sanctuary and fellowship hall were a total loss.
Bennett said that this coming Sunday, church members will hold regular services at 10:30 a.m. at the Nappanee Center, also known as the Nappanee Museum, at 302 W. Market St.
“We will be there one week, and then we’ll be over at the Center for Family Christian Development,” Bennett said. “They have a room there and we’ll stay there until our building is rebuilt.”
Bennett said that several donations have come in.
“Some are financial, others are material type things,” he said.
With respect to the cause of the fire, Bennett said fire investigators have informed him that it was caused by an object of some kind that was lodged in the chimney of the furnace in the attic of the church fellowship hall.
“It was an accident,” Bennett said. “It had nothing to do with the recent barn fires.”
Several barn fires in local counties with suspicious sources of ignition are being investigated.
Fall Family Fest will take place Oct. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the church grounds at 72036 C.R. 7, and will include games for children, food and other activities.
