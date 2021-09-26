A Sunday morning fire damaged the First Church of God in Nappanee.
The call for the fire came in at 9:49 a.m., according to a Nappanee Fire and Police dispatcher. The church, at 72036 C.R. 7, was completely evacuated and there were no reports of injuries.
No further details were available.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Two juveniles were taken into custody at 10:25 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Lincoln Way East for disorderly conduct/fighting. Both were taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Facility and later released to their parents.
THEFT
Jeremy Cox, 29, Goshen reported at 7:09 a.m. Friday unauthorized transactions on his debit card.
OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED
Officers were called at 4:19 p.m. Friday in response to a personal injury accident. Upon their arrival, Jeffery Bidelman, Bristol, was found to have operated a vehicle that crashed into a pole. He was transported to Goshen Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. After an investigation Bidelman was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and he was arrested at the hospital and then released with a pending court date.
DISTRIBUTION OF MATERIAL OF OBSCENE MATTER
Hannah Miller, 26, of Goshen, reported to police at 7:30 p.m. Friday that she had received images from a known individual of an obscene nature, and that individual was attempting to distribute images to a 14-year-old-juvenile.
FELONY RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT
Jericho Tadlock, 26, Goshen, was arrested at 2:05 a.m. Saturday and charged with felony resisting law enforcement after leading police on a pursuit within the Goshen city limits. He was transported to the Elkhart County Jail.
VEHICLE FIRE
Officers were dispatched at 4:05 a.m. Saturday to the 100 block of S. 29th St. in reference to an RV being on fire.
