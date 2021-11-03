NAPPANEE — On Wednesday, hundreds of volunteers gathered at Nappanee Missionary Church to help make a difference on the global issue of feeding children.
The church has a twelve-year partnership with Feed My Starving Children, an organization which works to reduce world hunger.
“We set aside money every year to help pay for this,” said Niel Diener, Global Impact Coordinator at NMC. “Up until COVID, Feed My Starving Children didn’t have a way to pack meals other than mobile packs.”
Diener said that this year the church has 3,600 people that will be coming through the doors, from Tuesday night through Saturday.
“Our goal with each packing session is about 72,000 meals,” he said, adding that another goal is to get 200 people to pack at a time in each session, over the course of 15 packing sessions. “Our goal is 1,000,000 meals this year. They go to 70 different countries around the world.”
Diener said that the project, which sees a cost of 24 cents per meal, goes beyond just packing meals for kids.
“That’s the overall goal, but there’s also a lot of stories of people that may never come to a church normally, but would be able to come to a church and make a difference in the world, and just have a good experience at a church,” he said.
Diener said that the meals have four key ingredients: vitamins, vegetables, soy and rice.
“We did just over 2,000,000 meals,” he said in regards to their numbers for 2019, before COVID. “This is our 10th year packing meals for Feed My Starving Children — we’ve been involved 12 years, but packed 10. Last year due to COVID and another year we were working on our church, so we didn’t do it. In that 10th year we’re right at 17,000,000 meals we’ve packed with 55,000 volunteers.”
Nora Beswisk is assistant mobile manufacturing manager for Feed My Starving Children.
“It can be a little bit different depending on shipping and how fast we’re able to get stuff out,” Beswick said on how long the program takes. “Some stuff can get there, from when we pack it to the country, as short as three weeks. It’s usually about two months.”
Volunteer Shawn Johnson took this week off from his regular job to run the shipping and warehousing area.
“So, I have two daughters of my own, one in middle school and one in high school,” he said. “To think that there’s close to 6,000 kids a day that are dying of starvation — it breaks my heart. I can’t fathom putting my kids to bed at night hungry, let alone not knowing where their next meal is going to come from. So what little bit of physical labor I am able to provide throughout this week, to help get a means for survival to others, is why I do what I do when I come here.”
