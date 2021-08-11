NAPPANEE — After being canceled and rescheduled more than once due to COVID-19, the 2021 Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce banquet took place Monday at Sammlung Platz.
Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jeff Kitson welcomed everyone.
“We’re in person for the first time in a year and a half!” Kitson said.
Ben Leavitt, chamber board president said on behalf of the board they were “thrilled to celebrate our businesses and teachers.”
He said as the board was navigating long term planning, “One thing kept coming up — connections.”
“I believe our community is as well positioned now as it’s ever been,” Leavitt told them, while recognizing there are still challenges and gave them homework to connect with others — someone new or someone they haven’t connected with in a while.
Leavitt said when he talked to Kitson about having a keynote speaker they decided instead to keep the focus on the chamber members.
EXCELLENCE IN BUSINESS
Three businesses were presented with Excellence in Business awards — Coppes Commons, Solar Energy and Thompson, Lengacher and Yoder Funeral Homes.
The award for Coppes Commons was presented by David Kauffman, who comprised a poem — ‘Ode to Coppes Commons’ about his difficulty in resisting the tasty treats at the former Coppes Kitchen factory turned collection of unique shops. Kauffman mentioned all the community events and charities Coppes is involved in including Family Christian Development Center, Reason Enough To Act, the Nappanee Apple Festival and more.Justin Mast received the award.
“We wouldn’t be here without you guys,” Mast said. “We’re here to support the community and continue to offer businesses that accommodate your liking. Our future at Coppes is looking bright — new businesses are coming so keep your social media open and keep an eye out.”
Mast also announced they’re working on becoming the home to the world’s largest Coppes cabinet, which stands 31’ high.
The award for Solar Energy Systems was presented by Brian Yoder. He said Brian Burkholder started the company in 2016 and it’s grown now to 32 employees. SES installs, maintains and services solar systems and were named Best of the Best in The Goshen News’ contest.
“I feel honored and humbled,” Burkholder said.
He talked about the years 2008-2009 when the economy crashed and the chamber put together programs to help businesses and how he appreciated that help. He said they’ve installed systems in five countries besides the United States and he said when customers come to town.
“They really love the town of Nappanee,” he said.
Ben Leavitt presented the award to Thompson, Lengacher and Yoder. He said he was asked to present the award because the recipients meant so much to him. Larry and Linda Thompson came back to the area in 1983 and took over the funeral home business in 1983. The building can be traced back as a continuous business since 1892. They grew the Nappanee location and expanded to Wakarusa. Leavitt said it is truly a family business with their son Patrick and his wife Jen, daughter Tara and her husband Jody Lengacher.
He said the Thompson family has done so much for the community including schools, the Boy’s & Girl’s Club, 4-H, the Amish community and have helped in countless other ways that often go unspoken.
“We meet them often when we’re at our worst but they’re at their best,” Leavitt said of the Thompson family.
Patrick Thompson received the award and said they were very thankful for the award and couldn’t be more proud after the challenges of last year. He said the first half of the year people were upset that they couldn’t have the type of services they were used to and the second half was their busiest with deaths from COVID among others. He said his mom and dad built the business and was the longest tenured owners. He said he wanted to continue on their legacy.
“We have the best staff,” he said. “I’m very thankful for the award and very thankful that you to trust us to help you.”
EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR
Scot Croner and recent graduate Bre Wise, who nominated the Educator of the Year, presented the award to Northwood High School chemistry teacher Michael Nolt.
Croner shared that these were some of the words staff and students used to describe Nolt — intelligent, skilled, selfless, difference maker, friend, has the it factor, favorite teacher and more. Croner said Nolt has high expectations for each and every student but more importantly will do whatever it takes to help each succeed — whether that is coming is in early or staying late.
Croner said there’s a saying that, “‘They don’t care what you know until they know that you care’” and if you could see this man teach there’s no greater strength to perfect relationship than his. He greets each student personally.”
Nolt said he was “honored.”
“As a teacher the goal is to help your children be all that they can be but I’m not used to getting this kind of recognition,” he said. “I grew up in Pennsylvania so I’m 600 miles away from that home but I joined the staff six years ago and found a new home here.”
He said it’s a calling to be a teacher and requires after hours and weekends.
“But I feel it’s what God is calling me to do,” he said, but also said it’s not possible to be a good teacher at the 10, 11 and 12th grades without good teachers at the grade school level.
