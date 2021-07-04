NAPPANEE - Michael and Brandi Czajkowski, of Bremen, along with their daughter, Brielle, 8, were set up on Lincoln Street in Nappanee Sunday afternoon, to watch their son, Micah, march with Boy Scout Troop 733 in the city's Fourth of July Parade.
"We're thankful for those who fought for us," Michael Czajlowski said.
Led off by flag bearer Thomas McBride of American Legion Squadron 154, the parade got under way at just about 4 p.m.
John Tobias served as first time Grand Marshal for the parade.
"I'd seen it before but never saw what they did after," Tobias said before the parade got underway.
In addition to the well represented Nappanee Fire and EMS Departments, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, Pershing Tire & Auto, Rowland Enterprises, and Smokey Stovers were among the others who took part. By 4:11 p.m. the parade had fully passed its starting point at Lincoln and Main Street's, on it's way to its final destination at Stauffer Park.
Detective Nik Havert of the Nappanee Police Department, which coordinated traffic for the parade, said things went smoothly.
"Pretty typical for a Fourth of July parade," Havert said as the parade headed on.
Nappanee native Blake Hunger, who currently lives in Elkhart, was set up on the front lawn of his son Blake Hunger's house next to Stauffer Park at approximately 3:30 p.m., waiting for the parade to head by.
"Haven't seen this one for a while, but this year I'm not walking with anyone," he said.
