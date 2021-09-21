NAPPANEE — Even though there are several increases in the proposed various budget funds for 2022, the overall message from the city’s financial consultant is the city is in good shape financially.
The council passed the proposed $13.1 million budget on first reading at Monday’s city council meeting. The proposed budget at $13,125,824 is $3,242,464 higher than the 2021 budget, which was $9,883, 360. That’s a 32.8% increase. The general budget is a 29% increase – $7,256,785 versus the $5,622,235 2021 general budget.
Before going through the actual budget, Ross Hagan of Baker and Tilly, who attended virtually, took the council through the financials for next year — the anticipated revenues and expenditures. Hagan prefaced his presentation by saying the figures were “assuming you spend every dollar because that’s how DLGF (Department of Local Government Finance) looks at it”.
For each major budget fund Hagan was showing a decrease in revenue because of several capital expenditures the city has planned but each still showed a good cash balance reserve at the end of the year.
For example, the general fund is anticipating $5,850,000 in revenue and operating disbursements of $7.25 million.
“So a decrease of $1.4 million if you spend it all,” as he described it, adding that the end cash balance would still be $5.8 million, which is 80% reserve.
Hagan explained to the council that reserve percentage is how long the city could get by if they had no other revenue coming in, saying they could go 80% of the year with that fund. He said they advise clients to have a minimum of 15% reserve and 50% is a strong cash reserve. Most of Nappanee’s budget funds have cash reserves between 50-100%.
“Even though it’s showing a decrease you still have a very strong cash and operating budget,” he said. “Historically the city under spends and a lot of departments fall under the general funds.”
For the total budget he anticipates there’ll be a $1.85 million decrease in cash, $2.4 million in capital projects for all funds and there’ll still have $11 million in cash at the end of the year—almost 100% reserve.
“You have a very strong, healthy cash reserve balance,” Hagan said.
Mayor Phil Jenkins expressed his opinion as well.
“We’ve consistently under spent or our revenues have gone up,” he said. “I credit the department heads for sticking to their budgets.”
First reading of budget
The mayor took the council through all of the different funds contained within the general fund as well as the other budget funds. There were several with large percentage of increases including the Central School building with an anticipated 409.3% increase over the 2021 budget — $125,023 versus $24,550. The reason for the large increase is a new roof, estimated to cost around $85,000.
The City Wide TIF (Tax Increment Financing) budget is showing a 287.2% increase. $1 million is in the budget for the Miriam Street to Derksen project and the mayor said redevelopment requested an increase to $150,000 for 2022.
The Board of Works budget is 145.5% increase over this year’s budget – $1,521,900 for 2022 versus $619,900 in 2021. $900,000 of that amount is the cash from investments to pay for new restrooms.
The budget fund for the 253 W. Market property that the city owns has an 80.6% increase – $23,655 versus $13,100 for 2021. The increase is due to improvements needed for the HVAC system and property taxes. The mayor thought they only paid taxes for half the year last year. There are two renters in the building and the Nappanee Art Center. Council Member Dana Hollar asked if the art center paid rent and the mayor said the agreement with them is they operate and maintain the art center. He said they are self-supporting.
The County Economic Development Income Tax (CEDIT) fund has a 64% increase — $300,000 of the budget is going towards the park restroom project. The City Court has a 60% increase but the budget shows a 41% decrease last year, due to the clerk and the mayor inadvertently leaving out some items in last year’s budget that amounted to approximately $16,900 in the 2020 budget.
City hall has a 54.5% increase due in part to adding a conference room and renovating an office at a cost of $30,000 for both.
The mayor’s office has a 23.7% increase due to a $50,000 anticipated cost to rebuild the city’s website. Apparently it has been crashing or freezing when changes are attempted. The proposed 2022 budget is $270,995 versus $219,127 in 2021.
The fire and EMS budget has been combined into one — the mayor said that’s a big change but the percentage of increase is 11.7%, mostly due to an additional firefighter. The police and street departments are also planning on adding an employee, increasing their budgets 11-12 percent.
Mayor Jenkins reminded the council they can’t increase the budget but they can decrease it.
“Overall we have historically under spent,” he said. “This budget is higher than most we’ve seen.”
He mentioned the council was more cautious last year with the financial uncertainty of COVID.
“It turned out better than expected,” he added.
The mayor gave credit to Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight
“I’ve never had this much confidence in the numbers,” he added.
The estimated tax rate per $100 of assessed value is $1.5109. The tax rate is estimated higher than what the actual rate will end up being.
The mayor asked for a change in meeting dates next month to stay on schedule for the readings. Instead of the usual meetings on the first and third Mondays the council will meet Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. for the public hearing and second reading of the budget ordinance and will meet Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. for the third and final reading and adoption.
