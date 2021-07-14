NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Board of Works received two bids on Monday for improvements at South Park. One bid was from R. Yoder Construction, Nappanee, with a total base bid of $295,868 and the other was from Brown & Brown, Wakarusa with a total base bid of $309,000. There were also four alternates, one of which was a deduct. The board took the bids under advisement with a recommendation expected at the next meeting on July 26. Improvements at South Park are part of the park department’s master plan and proposed improvements include basketball courts, soccer goals, an accessible playground and multi-use trail. South Park is the first of the parks to be improved. Application and agreement for SWIF The board approved an application for State Water Infrastructure grant through the Indiana Finance Authority. Andrew Robarge of Commonwealth attended the meeting virtually and explained that SWIF uses American Recovery Plan funds and can be used to replace sewer pipelines, broadband, water and wastewater projects but 50% of the funds should be used for wastewater. Robarge suggested that Nappanee request grant funds to rehabilitate sewer lines on Hartman Street, Centennial Street and Jackson Street because they are the largest lines in the city. Robarge said they know the condition of the Hartman Street and Centennial Street lines as they’ve done camera work on those lines. The city is applying for $1.15 million of the $50 million the state will be distributing in the first round. Robarge said the distribution should be announced August 8. “We should know fairly quickly if we’re obtaining the funding,” he said. Mayor Phil Jenkins weighed in on the project. “This is a win/win for municipalities to take advantage of but it’s very competitive so I think we should get our hat in the ring,” Jenkins said. The board also approved a task order with Commonwealth and a notice to proceed but subject to being awarded the SWIF grant. In a related matter, no quotes were received for Centennial Street sewer repair project. Robarge told the board he was concerned that might be the case but thought at least one contractor showed interest. He asked City Attorney Brian Hoffer about their next step. Hoffer said he’d check to see if they can solicit companies without bids since they didn’t receive any. Robarge told the board they could also include this project in with the SWIF grant project but said that might take a year. “It’s in bad shape so I’d think we’d want to do it sooner rather than later,” he said. Interlocal agreement The board also approved an inter-local agreement between the city and the Elkhart County Drainage Board for work on Walter’s Drain. Hoffer explained the project involved “What some of us know as cow creek or McCormick Creek” and runs from that body of water to the Berlin Court Ditch and running north to the culvert under Woodview Drive. He said the work will include 1500’ of maintenance of brush, digging of the drain, leveling some yards and then seeding back to original condition and removing and replacing a 48 inch cart path at the golf course that crosses the drain. Hoffer said the cost will be shared 50/50 between the city and the drainage board and the drainage board will design the project, bid the project and supervise it. He said a public hearing was to be held at the drainage board on July 13th and said it was “beneficial to the city”. Jenkins said the Walter’s Ditch goes through the Northwood subdivision out to the golf course and turns into Berlin Court Ditch east of the little league fields. He said the biggest issue is silting on Woodview Drive and Heritage Drive, and the culver there is full of debris. In other business, the board: • Approved Apple Festival street and alley closings. Executive Director of Chamber of Commerce and Redevelopment Jeff Kitson said the only change from previous years is a request to make Elm Street two-way during the festival due to a shuttle service they plan to offer. • Approve a new sewer and water connection for InTech Trailers for new buildings upon receiving payment and right of way acquisitions. • Fire Chief Don Lehman thanked the public for all the support for the fish fry the past weekend.
