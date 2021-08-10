NAPPANEE – Nappanee Board of Works members on Monday voted to move ahead with the design portion of work with which they’re hoping to receive State Water Infrastructure Funding (SWIF) grant funding.
Andrew Robarge of Commonwealth reminded the board they voted to move ahead with the task order for design work for some sewer repairs with the understanding they’d be applying for SWIF grant funds. Robarge said initially the application deadline was Aug. 6, with an imminent selection by Aug. 27, but now he said they may not know until September.
Robarge said since the design service work is supposed to be completed by the end of 2021 he was asking for a notice to proceed without knowing if the city’s application is approved and said if it isn’t, they’d get preferential treatment for round two.
“If the board feels the project is going to move forward, we’re asking for a notice to proceed,” he said.
Mayor Phil Jenkins also weighed in on the issue.
“The question is are we going to do the project regardless of receiving the grant—we can use ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds for infrastructure,” Jenkins said. “In my opinion, the work is going to have to be done.”
Board Member Wayne Scheumann asked if the project involved the oldest sewers and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber said yes and they were also the largest diameter sewer lines.
The project includes a new sewer cleaning truck (Vactor) and cured in place pipe lining within interceptors on Hartman Street-Jackson Street from the Berlin Court Ditch to Market Street to stabilize their condition. Based on the condition, point repairs or segmental liners may be required. This project will protect public health by preventing basement backups and will reduce combined sewer overflow.
The total estimated cost of the project is $3.2 million. The board approved moving forward with design services totaling $299,500.
Police sergeant retiring
Police Chief Steve Rulli asked for the board’s approval of the request by Sgt. Brad Balasa to retire as of Aug. 31. He said Balasa has been with the department for 21 years and “It’s hard to see him go” but Balasa has accepted a job in the private sector. Rulli said they appreciated all his years of service and wished him well.
“I want to publicly thank him for his service to the community,” Jenkins said. “Twenty one years is a long time anywhere but especially in police work. We have several officers with a long history of serving the town. ”
Board Member Wayne Scheumann echoed those sentiments saying he “regretfully accept his request and appreciate his service.”
Rulli also asked for and received approval to accept applications to replace Balasa.
In other business, the board:
• Heard HRP Construction was contracted through Phend & Brown to remove storm structures on 6 & 19 as the highways are being repaved. While that work is ongoing the 100 block of Hartman Street and the 100 block of Morningside Drive would be closed for a day.
• Approved waiving inspection fees for the park department’s restroom projects.
• Approved having the mayor and city attorney work with appraisers on easements for Tomahawk Trail.
• Approved having the mayor and clerk treasurer sign off on remaining easements for the water project.
• Approved attendance at the upcoming IWEA conference of two wastewater personnel.
