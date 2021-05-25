NAPPANEE — The sounds of a Civil War cannon will be heard in the city in a few weeks after the Nappanee Board of Public Works and Safety Monday approved a request for a variance of the noise ordinance from Power from the Past.
Power from the Past is hosting Civil War Days June 11-13 at the farm adjacent to The Barns at Nappanee, home of Amish Acres. The event will be held Friday from 4 p.m. to dusk, all day Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. The cannon is expected to be discharged at 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.
There are also plans to have a fireworks display Saturday night. Mayor Phil Jenkins said the organization’s coordinators told him Civil War Days is an educational event and the public is invited to attend.
The board also approved a request by Heather Mishler, 656 W. Centennial St. for street closings for Neighborhood Art Club classes. Mishler received a grant from Vibrant Neighborhoods through Vibrant Communities and the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. She’s planned four opportunities for the children in the neighborhood to experience and create art. Two Tuesday mornings, June 15 and July 20 at 10 a.m., and two Thursday evenings June 17 and July 22 at 7 p.m.
She was requesting Williams Street be closed between Centennial and the alley from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the Tuesdays and 6-10 p.m. on the Thursday evenings with a road block at Van Buren Street.
“Kudos to you for applying for that and making it available to the kids and the community,” board member Wayne Scheumann told Mishler. “I think it’s great!”
Street Superintendent Brent Warren said there’d been other events like block parties down there and everything went well. He said he would put out barrels on the Friday night before with signs stating that the road will be closed on those days in order to give people in the neighborhood a heads up.
The board also approved temporary street parking for residents of M-Dee Acres apartment complex on one side of Jackson and Franklin streets while the parking lots are being resurfaced. Street Superintendent Brent Warren said he could only recommend one side of the street parking as he feared if parking was allowed on both sides it would be a hindrance to emergency vehicles.
Glen Ruch, representing M Dee Acres, was on the call virtually and said that was sufficient and he wanted to make it as easy as possible on everyone. The repaving will take place within the next 90 days and will be completed within 5-10 days. The board approved having Warren work with Ruch once he knows the dates the work will take place.
Resolution for Equipment Purchase
The board approved a resolution to purchase a combination jet/vacuum truck for the wastewater department through Sourcewell from Best Equipment at a cost of $367,391.
The city has an agreement in place with Sourcewell to engage in competitive bidding on the city’s behalf but the mayor said there are times like this that he felt a resolution was needed.
QUOTES FOR ELECTRICAL SERVICES
Water and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber said the board recently approved easements so power lines next to the Miriam Street Water Tower could be moved to allow for painting. But Gerber said they thought with the small amount of electricity used it might be best to reconnect the tower to the wastewater treatment plant, which would also allow it to be hooked up to a stand by generator, too.
Two bids were received — Final Phase, Elkhart with a bid of $3,496.54 and Anglin Electric, Nappanee with a bid of $2,500. The bids were taken under advisement to be awarded at the June 14 meeting.
UTILITY PROJECTS
Andrew Robarge of Commonwealth Engineers attended the meeting virtually and explained the pay application for the Long Term Control Plan Project Division D in the amount of $53,561.96 for liquidated damages. Robarge said the contractor asked for $75,000 but they were recommending the city pay the $53,561.96.
Robarge told the board the project is complete and depending on negotiations, this could be the last pay application. City Attorney Brian Hoffer asked about receiving final waivers from subcontractors and Robarge agreed it might be best to do so now.
The board approved the payment subject to receiving final waivers from subcontractors and approval by the United States Department of Agriculture.
Robarge also brought a change order for the Water Main Replacement Project Division C — the change order includes a deduction in the amount of $9,655.67 for finding an alternate way to abandon a line, an additional $39,036.74 for removal of contaminated soil and an additional $76,010 for additional tree removal and trimming resulting in a total amount of $105,391.32. That amount is built into the contingencies.
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE
There will be a Memorial Day celebration to honor the fallen at 11 a.m. on the south lawn of City Hall. There will not be a parade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.