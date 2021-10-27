NAPPANEE — Nappanee City Council members adopted the 2022 budget on third and final reading Monday night.
The proposed budget at $13,125,824 is $3,242,464 higher than the 2021 budget, which was $9,883, 360. That’s a 32.8% increase. The general budget is a 29% increase — $7,256,785 versus the $5,622,235 2021 general budget.
There were several funds with large percentage of increases, including the Central School building with an anticipated 409.3% increase over the 2021 budget — $125,023 versus $24,550. The reason for the large increase is a new roof, estimated to cost around $85,000.
The City Wide TIF (Tax Increment Financing) budget is showing a 287.2% increase. $1 million is in the budget for the Miriam Street to Derksen project and the mayor said redevelopment requested an increase to $150,000 for 2022.
The Board of Works budget is 145.5% increase over this year’s budget — $1,521,900 for 2022 versus $619,900 in 2021. $900,000 of that amount is the cash from investments to pay for new restrooms.
Some other increases include City hall with a 54.5% increase due in part to adding a conference room and renovating an office at a cost of $30,000 for both.
The mayor’s office has a 23.7% increase due to a $50,000 anticipated cost to rebuild the city’s website. Apparently it has been crashing or freezing when changes are attempted. The proposed 2022 budget is $270,995 versus $219,127 in 2021.
The combined fire/EMS, police and street department budgets are all increasing about 11-12% due to adding another employee.
The estimated tax rate per $100 assessed value is $1.5109. The 2021 tax rate was $1.54 per $100 assessed value.
Rezoning approved
The council approved an ordinance rezoning a parcel on US Hwy 6 East from R-1 (residential) to B-2 (general business). The property is just east of the Marathon station on US Hwy 6 and at one time there was a home there that was destroyed by the tornado in October of 2007.
Pete Yoder of Ace Builders was present at the meeting. Planning and Zoning Administrator Todd Nunemaker attended virtually and said the rezoning was approved unanimously at the Oct. 14 plan commission meeting Oct. 14.
Housing development plats approved
The council approved phase II and phase III preliminary plats of Miller Orchard Housing Development. Thomas Mast, the developer, attended the meeting virtually.
Phase II is lots 20-37 off Indiana Avenue and is about 6.44 acres. Phase III is lots 1-4, about a half-block away off Williams Street.
Mast explained Phase III was added later after Miller’s Orchard was purchased to replant the orchard. He said no additional infrastructure was needed. Lot 4 is on the south boundaries of the county line. Phase III is 5.69 acres.
Nunemaker said the plan commission also unanimously approved both plats.
In other business, the council:
• There was some discussion about the railroad crossing safety grant the city has been awarded as the design work is about to begin. The mayor said he’d bring some examples of safe crossing designs to the meeting next week.
• Heard that the council meetings are returning to its regular schedule of first and third Mondays next month.
