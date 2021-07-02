GOSHEN — A mysterious illness which in recent months has been causing sickness and death among songbird populations across the state has now been reported in Elkhart County, according to officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Allisyn Gillet, an ornithologist with the IDNR, provided an update on the as-of-yet-unidentified illness during a virtual press conference streamed via Zoom Friday afternoon.
According to Gillet, reports of the mysterious disease were first received by the IDNR in late May out of Monroe County, and included descriptions of sick or dead birds with symptoms of eye discharge, crustiness and swelling, and neurological problems such as tremors, disorientation and uncontrollable limbs.
“These symptoms are primarily being seen in blue jays, American robins, common grackles, European starlings, and northern cardinals, but other species may be affected,” Gillet said of the reports.
To date, Gillet said the cause of the disease remains unknown, and songbirds from several other states, such as Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C., are showing similar symptoms.
“When we learned about this, we ended up sending 12 bird samples from a wildlife rehabilitator in Monroe County and submitting it to the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory for diagnostic testing,” Gillet said of the early days of the outbreak. “We are also coordinating with the USGS National Wildlife Health Center on sick or dead bird reports and diagnostic findings.”
Gillet noted that so far, the labs have been able to rule out both West Nile virus and avian influenza, however she again noted that no definitive causes of illness or death have been determined at this time.
As of Friday, 53 Indiana counties, including Elkhart, had reported instances of the illness to the IDNR, Gillet explained.
A sampling of those counties includes: Allen, Bartholomew, Benton, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Cass, Clark, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Elkhart, Fayette, Floyd, Gibson, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Harrison, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Lake, LaPorte, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Ohio, Orange, Parke, Porter, Pulaski, Putnam, Shelby, Starke, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe, Union, Vanderburgh, Washington, Whitley.
Gillet said the total number of confirmed cases of the disease in Indiana currently sits at 285, though she added that number is likely an underestimation, and is probably closer to around 1,000 birds.
“Because the cause of the disease remains unknown, we recommend that residents across the state stop feeding birds until the mortality event has concluded, including humming bird feeding, and broadcast feeding,” Gillet said. “We do not anticipate that removing feeders will impact populations of wild birds. There are abundant food resources available to birds at this time of the year, including insects, berries, nectar and seeds, and birds will shift to those available food sources when feeding is stopped. The ceasing of feeding will then prevent birds from congregating, and potentially spreading the disease to others.”
A full breakdown of the precautions the IDNR is currently recommending Indiana residents take when it comes to this disease includes:
• Cease feeding birds until the mortality event has concluded.
• Clean baths with 10% bleach solution.
• Avoid handling birds, but wear disposable gloves if handling is necessary.
• Keep pets away from sick or dead birds as a precaution.
• Sick wildlife can be taken to a permitted wildlife rehabilitator.
• When removing dead birds, wear disposable gloves and place birds in a sealable plastic bag to dispose with household trash.
• If someone sees a sick or dead bird with the above symptoms, report it to DNR’s sick or dead wildlife reporting system. Reports help DNR staff continue to track this outbreak.
Gillet noted that additional information will be shared by the IDNR as the department continues to monitor the situation, and when test results are received.
“It is going to take some time, because I like to compare it trying to find an unknown object in a haystack,” Gillet added of the disease discovery process. “I want to say a needle in a haystack, but we don’t even know what that needle looks like. So, we are trying our best to figure out what exactly is causing these symptoms, and trying to rule things out as we continue to do tests. But again, those tests take a long time, and really I think the best way of dealing with it is just trying to prevent transmission.”
LOCAL RESPONSE
Aaron Sawatsky-Kingsley, head of the Goshen Department of Environmental Resilience, noted that neither the Goshen Parks & Recreation Department nor the Rieth Interpretive Center have seen or heard of any reports of sick or dead birds locally in recent weeks.
That said, he noted that he is following the recommendations of the IDNR and has removed all of the bird feeders at the Rieth Interpretive Center until further notice.
“We did, in conversation with the parks department, take down all of the bird feeders that we have here at the Rieth Interpretive Center, per the DNR instructions,” Sawatsky-Kingsley said. “We have a bird viewing room here on the south end of the building which is designed and dedicated for that. But we took those all down, and they’re being cleaned, again per the recommendations from the DNR. And we plan to just keep them in storage at this point, and pay attention to the news like everybody else.”
Ronda DeCaire, director of the Elkhart County Parks Department, also indicated that no reports of sick or dead birds have made it to her department in recent weeks.
“We have not received any calls,” DeCaire said. “Staff has not noticed anything. So, it’s stuff that people are reporting directly to the DNR. And really the DNR is the best one to be looking into this. They have state wildlife biologists and can best answer those types of things. But I would assume it’s something out of the ordinary, otherwise they wouldn’t be asking people to stop feeding.
“But I don’t think they have a clue yet as to what it is,” she added of the disease. “Is it bacterial? Is it insecticide? I mean, that’s what they’re in the process of studying. So, they just want for people to be cautious and to have birds social distance for the time being.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.