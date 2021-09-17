Museum to show documentary on St. Joseph River

BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be hosting a showing of the WNIT documentary “Then, Now, and Always… The St. Joseph River Story,” Thursday at 7 p.m.
The museum is located at 304 W. Vistula St.
The program is free to attend, and in keeping with current health procedures, masks are strongly encouraged and seating will be socially distanced to ensure the safety of those who attend, according to a news release.
The documentary chronicles the story of the St. Joseph River from its creation thousands of years ago up to the present day.
“The St. Joseph River has been the witness to a huge amount of history in this area,” said Museum Administrator Julie Parke. “When you think about it, the St. Joseph is the reason why culture after culture came to this area. It has been an integral source of travel, power, commerce, and so much more. The documentary that we are showing at the museum really shows how the history of the people who live in Michiana is tied in so many ways to the river.”
Other than the showing the documentary, the museum has done other things to help celebrate the river. The museum launched an online exhibit of photos from the museum’s collection that highlight work and play along the river.
To see the online exhibit, you can visit the Elkhart County Historical Museum’s website at elkhartcountyparks.org/destinations/historical-museum/.
