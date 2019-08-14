Museum grounds to be filled with activities

WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Historical Society will be paying homage to those in the agriculture trade, by showcasing the best of the fields, quite literally, during their seventh annual Historic Ag Days, this Friday and Saturday at the Wakarusa Historical Museum, 403 E. Wabash Ave., near the downtown.
There is no admission fee to attend, but donations will be accepted. Any funds that are raised from this event will be used toward the purchase of a new roof for the museum's main building, where countless artifacts are stored and displayed, museum officials said.
The festivities begin Friday at 1 p.m., with a ceremonial firing of a Civil War era-cannon to officially launch the event. For the following several hours, each of the buildings situated on the museum's sprawling complex will be hosting demonstrations geared toward a specific past era. There will be spinning and yarn doll making, wood carving, blacksmithing, wheat threshing, and an old-fashioned cider press, among many other attractions. Vintage farm equipment will be displayed and utilized in various exhibitions. The food is being provided courtesy of Bethel Missionary Church and Blue Ribbon Kettle Corn, and local harpist Cindy Bohner will perform harp music.
The evening will conclude with a send-off of Chinese lanterns, followed by the crowd favorite spark show, which will take place at approximately 9 and 9:30 p.m., respectively.
Another day of events and demonstrations will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, and continue throughout the day before ending at 4 p.m.
The public can visit any or all of the museum's buildings and learn about train history at the town's original depot, watch how wheat threshing was once done or witness a buzz saw at work. Kids can go for a spin on the barrel train ride, and souvenirs can be purchased at the sales table. As the day draws to a close, the farm equipment will form a parade route that will caravan to Miller's Senior Living.
Sponsorship for this event is being provided by Miller's Senior Living and Wakarusa Ag LLC.
