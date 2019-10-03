ELKHART — An Elkhart woman accused of shooting and killing a man earlier this year is now in police custody in Georgia following a four-month long search for her.
Iman Gregory, 25, was arrested in Atlanta on Sept. 27, the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release Thursday. Local investigators working with the U.S. Marshals Service, and with assistance from the public, had tracked Gregory to the city, according to the release.
Gregory is charged in the murder of Ishmael Porter, 25, of Elkhart. She allegedly shot Porter multiple times during an argument at a house along the 300 block of Sherman Street around 1:30 a.m. May 26. Gregory fled the scene in a vehicle, and Porter died from his injuries at a hospital in South Bend, according to court documents.
The murder case and a warrant for Gregory’s arrest were filed about five days after the shooting. But it was sealed from public view for nearly three months to avoid tipping her off as investigators searched for her, the prosecutor’s office explained.
The case was unsealed in late August while investigators sought tips from the public to help locate Gregory. Thursday’s release shows the move to lift the seal came after investigators learned she had left the county.
Following her arrest, Gregory will be extradited from Georgia to Indiana in the near future to face the murder charge in court, the prosecutor’s office said.
