ELKHART — After charging a woman with murder three months ago, the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office and homicide investigators are now asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.
Iman Gregory, 25, of Elkhart is accused of shooting and killing Ishmael Porter in Elkhart in the early morning hours of May 26.
The prosecutor’s office put out a news release Friday, seeking assistance in locating Gregory. The release shows the Elkhart County Homicide Unit and the U.S. Marshal’s Office are making the request for information.
During the investigation in May, witnesses said Gregory and Porter were arguing at a house at 323 Sherman St. when Gregory pulled a handgun and shot Porter, a detective said in the probable cause affidavit in the case. After Porter fell, Gregory allegedly shot him several more times.
Evidence found Gregory then fled the scene by riding away in a vehicle.
Porter died at a hospital in South Bend as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, the affidavit shows.
The murder charge against Gregory was filed five days later on May 31 and a warrant was issued for her arrest.
However, case documents, like the charging information as well as the warrant order, were sealed from public view. The prosecutor’s office said the move was based on an, “attempt to locate her without her being aware of the warrant,” the release states.
The seal on the case was lifted Tuesday, court information shows.
With the case now public, the prosecutor’s office is calling for tips or information that could help investigators find Gregory.
She is described as black, standing about 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighing about 190 pounds. Gregory was also known to have very short hair or dreadlocks.
Anyone with information is asked to call a tip line at 574-295-2821.
The shooting in May came about one year after a person with the same name was the victim of a shooting in Elkhart. A bullet struck her leg and injured her in the area of Prairie Street and Wagner Avenue on July 18, 2018. She then walked to a hospital for treatment, an Elkhart Police Department news release from that case shows.
Gregory had told police she was walking in the area when she was shot. Police said in the release at the time there was no suspect information to release while the case was under investigation.
