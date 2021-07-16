'Moving with Morgan' class scheduled for July20

Own a pair of dumbbells such as these? They might be useful Tuesday at “Moving With Morgan.”

 Photo by Clayton Majona

DUNLAP — Those of all fitness levels will have the chance to go “cardio” Tuesday.

From 6 to 7 p.m., the Elkhart County Parks staff will offer the “Moving with Morgan” workout class at Fisherman’s Shelter in Ox Bow County Park, 23033 C.R. 45.

The circuit-style class will be led by fitness instructor Morgan Cook. The 60-minute workout will include a mix of cardio and will utilize a wide variety of equipment — from battle ropes to weights.

Participants will need to take their own mat or beach towel, and optional weights, such as dumbbells or kettlebells.

The class will cost $5 per person and is open to all ages and experience levels. Register by Sunday at elkhartcountyparks.org. Park admission will be waived for all registered participants.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you