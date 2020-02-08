MISHAWAKA — One person was killed and another injured when their vehicle was struck by an SUV fleeing police during a pursuit Friday night.
An Indiana State Police trooper clocked the SUV driving at 99 mph on the U.S. 20 bypass at the Elkhart-St. Joseph county line around 7:24 p.m. The trooper caught up to the SUV for a traffic stop, but the driver kept going, the state police said in a news release.
The SUV exited the highway at Ind. 19, and led officers, including Elkhart police, on the pursuit through parts of Elkhart before taking Old U.S. 20 into St. Joseph County and running several stop light the release shows.
The SUV then collided with a car at McKinley Avenue and Fir Road in Mishawaka about 15 minutes after the pursuit started, according to the release.
The car’s driver was killed, and a passenger was seriously injured.
The driver of the SUV fled the scene on foot. Three other people in the SUV were injured. A fourth passenger was detained for questioning, police said in the release.
The car’s passenger, and the three SUV passengers were taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive medical treatment for their injuries.
The identities of the crash victims in the car and the passengers in the SUV weren’t provided in the news release.
ISP troopers with K-9 units searched the area around the crash scene for the SUV driver, but couldn’t find him, the release shows.
The driver was described by police as a black male wearing a dark jacket or sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.
Police ask anyone with information about his identity to call the ISP at 574-546-4900.
