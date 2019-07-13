Motorcycle crash claims man's life

ELKHART — A motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash at a motorcycle shop in Elkhart Friday.
The driver of a motorcycle, a 57-year-old man, collided with a concrete barrier at Elkhart Indian Motorcycle, 3016 Brittany Court, around 6:10 p.m., Elkhart police said in a news release.
The man was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for traumatic injuries. He later died at the hospital, according to the release.
Police have not yet released the man’s identity.
