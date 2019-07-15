More than $14K raised during Jackowiak golf outing

ELKHART — More than $14,000 was raised during the 2019 Larry Jackowiak Memorial Golf Outing Thursday at Bent Oak Golf Course. The total amount, which is still being tallied, will benefit Concord High School students.
A total of 144 golfers, 28 hole sponsors and many donors participated in the event, which serves as one of the two primary fundraisers for Concord Dollars for Scholars. Nearly $75,000 has been raised during the golf outing since its inception in 2009.
Concord Dollars for Scholars program is a non-profit organization led by volunteers who are dedicated to raising scholarship money for eligible Concord High School students.
“This annual event is one that’s special to the Concord family as we remember Larry ‘Jake’ Jackowiak — a mentor and friend to many Concord staff and community members,” said Concord Dollars for Scholars President Mike Auger. “Jake was a dedicated advocate of public education and our kids.”
The outing’s namesake, Larry “Jake” Jackowiak, impacted many lives at Concord Community Schools before suffering a fatal heart attack on Sept. 18, 2009. During his time at Concord, Jackowiak served as a teacher, coach, athletic director and assistant superintendent for business.
Auger thanked participants for their support, noting that the funds raised during the 2019 golf outing will benefit eligible students from the Class of 2020. To be eligible to receive a scholarship from Dollars for Scholars, students must complete an application, participate in fundraising activities and attend post-secondary education meetings.
“As I’ve said before, we’re fortunate to live in a community where people understand the importance of supporting academic success; in fact both of the winning teams donated their prize money back to the organization,” Auger said. “On behalf of the Concord Dollars for Scholars board, I want to thank everyone for their support of the Concord High School Class of 2020.”
TOP SCORES
First place, with a score of 57: Key Bank (players: Kirk Lowerwald, David Long, Mac Pierce and Satchel Pierce), which won $50 per person. They donated it to Concord Dollars for Scholars.
Second place, with a score of 59: USI Insurance (players: Jim Bigler, Brent Bigler, Brant Fowler and Steve Ostrander). The won $25 per person, which was donated to Concord Dollars for Scholars.
Concord Dollars for Scholars is a volunteer, non-profit organization comprised of local patrons who are dedicated to raising scholarship money for Concord graduates.
To donate, go online to www.concord.dollarsforscholars.org.
