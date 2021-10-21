ELKHART – The Community Foundation of Elkhart County’s board of directors has approved $3.6 million of new and multi-year grants to nonprofits and programs throughout Elkhart County.
The grants were given in the categories of placemaking, kids and families, and career pathways, reflecting the priorities of the foundation, according to a news release
The grants awarded between July and mid-October are:
Placemaking grants totaling $1,691,500
• Wellfield Botanical Gardens, $1 million, Welcome Center, (an additional $1 million will be given in the coming two years)
• Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau, $75,000, Epic Art on the Heritage Trail
• Friends of the Lerner, $200,000, Endowment Initiative
• Friends of the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail, $75,000, Completing the trail challenge grant
• Town of Middlebury, $116,000, River Mill Trail Project
• Proactive grants to local events totaled $188,000
• Four grants of $25,000 or less totaled $37,500
• Fulfillment of multiyear and challenge grant commitments made previously totaled $90,000
Kids and Families grants totaling $1,093,878
• Horizon Education Alliance, $150,000, first of three years of operational support
• Blessed Beginnings Care Center, $62,000, accreditation costs
• CAPS, $140,000, Growing Healthy Families, first of three years of support
• Center for Community Justice, $50,000, Victim Offender Reconciliation Program, first of two years of support
• Goshen Public Library, $37,440, Outreach Specialist for the Latinx and Hispanic community, first of two years of support
• Hubbard Hill Estates, $500,000, Early Learning Center at Hubbard Hill
• Women’s Care Center, $100,000, operational support
• Six grants of $25,000 or less totaled $54,438
• Fulfillment of multiyear and challenge grant commitments made previously totaled $1,064,000
Career Pathways grants totaling $652,500
• Horizon Education Alliance, $150,000, first of three years of operational support
• Baugo Community Schools, $350,000, Jimtown Community Center
• enFocus, $100,000, Talent Attraction and Civic Innovation
• Youth Services Bureau of St. Joseph County, $50,000, Center for Youth Success Capital Campaign
• A grant of $25,000 or less totaled $2,500
• Fulfillment of multiyear and challenge grant commitments made previously totaled $85,000
Opportunity Fund totaling $180,692
• Elkhart Community Schools, priority audit, $55,000
• Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, Talent Attraction and Retention Program, $30,000
• Junior Achievement, Legacy Hall of Fame Gala Sponsor, $20,000
• 29 grants for sponsorships and memberships totaled $75,692
The foundation’s assets at the end of the 2020-21 Fiscal Year totaled $418.2 million, the release said. The foundation received $25.4 million in gifts in the fiscal year and had an investment return of 29.8%.
The foundation was able to award a total of $23.4 million in grants during the fiscal year from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
