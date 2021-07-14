GOSHEN — Two major state road projects expected to have a notable impact on Elkhart County received initial approval Wednesday during a meeting of the Michiana Area Council of Governments Policy Board.
First to be discussed was an Indiana Department of Transportation-initiated project involving a plan to add travel lanes along U.S. 33 from C.R. 40 to Monroe Street, at an anticipated cost of approximately $26 million.
According to Hunter Petroviak, public relations director for INDOT’s northeast district, the scope of the proposed plan involves adding a travel lane in each direction for a final configuration of two northbound lanes, two southbound lanes and a center left turn lane from C.R. 40 to Monroe Street.
Intersection improvements, including left turn lanes on U.S. 33 and a new traffic signal, are also planned for the C.R. 40 intersection, he noted, and pedestrian accommodation will also be incorporated into the project.
“This portion of roadway is nearing its capacity as a three-lane section,” Petroviak said of the reasoning behind the proposed project. “Many residential and commercial drives affect traffic flow and excessive lines happen often at traffic signals. There is an additional issue with the open shoulders as they do not drain well in certain areas which can lead to some minor flooding. The purpose of the project is to improve mobility and decrease congestion while also improving the stormwater system.”
Also discussed Wednesday was another INDOT-initiated project involving a plan to improve the intersection of Ind. 19 and C.R. 28, which is located about 1.55 miles south of U.S. 20.
As planned, the project involves constructing opposing left turn lanes on Ind. 19 at C.R. 28 similar to other intersections along the corridor, including C.R. 30, C.R. 38 and C.R. 42. Total cost for the project has been projected at about $1.7 million.
“The purpose for this project is to improve safety at the intersection,” Petroviak said. “The left turn lanes will help remove left-turning vehicles from through traffic on the uncontrolled S.R. 19 approach. This will help improve operations on S.R. 19 and mitigate the rear-end crash hazard that currently exists with stopped vehicles turning left from the through lane.”
EARLY STAGES
According to James Turnwald, executive director of MACOG, Wednesday’s action by the MACOG Policy Board involved the preliminary engineering phases of both projects only, meaning the projects are still very much in their early stages.
He noted that with Wednesday’s approvals, the projects will now be listed on MACOG’s Transportation Improvement Program, or TIP, which is a federally required, short-range plan that provides information regarding the schedule of multimodal transportation projects that are federally funded or deemed regionally significant in the MACOG region. Projects listed are developed in cooperation with INDOT, regional transit providers, member jurisdictions and the public.
“That would pretty much be the next steps from our end in terms of where those projects are at,” Turnwald said. “INDOT would take over really from here of going through the process of doing engineering, and design options, and the environmental document to consider alternatives, and then do public engagement.”
Turnwald noted that as the projects develop, and as long as the environmental documents don’t result in a no build order, where the projects wouldn’t move forward, later requests will be forthcoming to include phases for right of way if needed, and then for construction.
“So, it’s still very early,” Turnwald said. “I mean, what you’re talking right now is for preliminary engineering to get started. And then, with construction, projects in the federal system usually take about four years, if not longer. ... So, you’re many years down the road from now before construction starts.”
According to INDOT, should everything move ahead without incident for the two projects, the plan for the U.S. 33 project would be to open bids and select a contractor for the project in September of 2025, while the same process for the Ind. 19/C.R. 28 project would take place in January of 2026.
ABOUT MACOG
The Michiana Area Council of Governments is a voluntary organization of local governments that studies and attempts to resolve, for the benefit of each member and the region, areas of interlocal issues, which includes but is not limited to: transportation, transit, economic development, environment and other issues that impact the region.
Steering the activities of the Michiana Area Council of Governments is its Policy Board. The Policy Board is comprised of elected officials representing the communities in Elkhart, Kosciusko, Marshall and St. Joseph counties, and two deputy district commissioners from INDOT.
