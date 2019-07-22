GOSHEN — Several monitoring wells will be abandoned and several more reinstalled at the city’s North Water Plant following action by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.
During their meeting, board members approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for an agreement amendment with NIPSCO regarding the monitoring wells at the plant.
“The city first entered into an agreement with NIPSCO in 2016 for the placement of groundwater monitoring wells on the city’s property at 404 N. Fifth St.,” Sailor said of the plant. “In 2017, an agreement amendment was signed to allow the abandonment and replacement of monitoring wells.”
With the agreement amendment approved Monday, NIPSCO has been granted permission to properly abandon four monitoring wells at the plant, relocate and reinstall three monitoring wells, and install bollards around the newly installed monitoring wells to allow for better protection of the wells.
The request was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the hiring of Zachary J. Bechtel as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved the promotion of Courtney D. Snyder to the rank of fire lieutenant with the Goshen Fire Department.
• Approved the promotion of Shane D. McKerchie to the rank of fire sergeant with the Goshen Fire Department.
• Approved a request by Matt Scott of Scott Signs for the placement of new signs for the Clover Trails and Northbrooke subdivisions at the corner of Plymouth and Indiana avenues.
• Approved a contract not to exceed $10,980 with Abonmarche Consultants Inc. to provide a topographical survey needed to address the drainage issues along Blackport Drive.
