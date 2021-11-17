GOSHEN — Plans for the construction of a major multi-facility industrial development on the city’s southeast side continued their march forward Tuesday during meetings of both the Goshen Plan Commission and Goshen City Council.
At the commission meeting, members approved a request by development firm Last Dance LLC for primary subdivision approval of a six-lot, 315-acre major industrial subdivision to be known as East College Avenue Industrial Park.
Made up of three parcels — known as tracts 1, 2 and 3 — all of the property is currently owned by Last Dance LLC and directly tied to the proposed major multi-facility industrial development.
Tract 3 is a 150-acre parcel located just southeast of the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds on C.R. 36/East College Avenue. Tract 2 is approximately 60 acres located on the south side of East College Avenue, while Tract 1 is approximately 100 acres located just east of Tract 3.
The former owner of the three parcels, Lippert Components, previously had Tract 3 annexed into the city in 2018 as part of a plan to use the site as the location of a $20 million facility focused on light manufacturing, research and development. That plan fell through, and Last Dance purchased the parcel from Lippert last fall.
Following that purchase, Last Dance went on to purchase Tract 1 late last year and Tract 2 in February. The firm then had the two tracts annexed into the city in July with the ultimate plan of investing $26 million into the site over the next three years, which includes a commitment to construct two RV manufacturing buildings and one lamination building on Tract 3 by Jan. 1, 2023.
According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, major subdivision approval occurs in two phases: primary and secondary. The primary subdivision is intended to show a total development plan, including physical features, proposed lot layout, proposed street patterns, land to be reserved for public use, sewer and water extensions and drainage facilities.
“The plan commission determines if the proposed development plan is suitable for the proposed site,” Yoder said of the request. “Approval may be granted only if the conditions of the Goshen Subdivision Ordinance are met.”
While there were a few minor items that will need to be addressed prior to secondary approval, such as proper labeling of collector streets and certain setbacks, Yoder indicated that overall the primary subdivision request meets all required standards and recommended approval.
The commission’s members agreed, and the request was approved unanimously.
BOND ISSUANCE
In related action Tuesday evening, Goshen City Council members voted to approve an ordinance authorizing the city to issue economic development revenue bonds needed in order for the new industrial development project to proceed.
As part of its plan to develop the property, Last Dance has committed to paying for up to two thirds of the needed infrastructure improvements at the site, such as water, sewer, etc., which has a total projected cost of about $15 million.
In order to do so, Last Dance intends to purchase bonds totaling $10.5 million that will go toward funding most of that infrastructure work, while tax increment collected from the new College Avenue Economic Development Area will be used to fund the remainder of the work.
“This is a project that we have been talking about for approximately six months,” said Becky Hutsell, redevelopment director for the city. “A development agreement was approved in June. This is in regards to 313 acres of industrial property on East College Avenue. This is all in line with that economic development agreement.”
Speaking to the financing of the bonds, Hutsell noted that Last Dance plans on paying for the bonds up front, constructing the infrastructure with the bond proceeds, and then as the project develops and revenue is generated, that revenue will be used to repay the bonds.
“And if, for some reason, the project never develops, there is no repayment, and that’s a loss to the developer,” Hutsell added of the agreement. “At this point there’s very little risk to the commission, to the city, for the issuance of the bonds. So, we are here tonight to ask for approval, issuance and authorizing of the bonds for this project.”
Council president Brett Weddell, R-At Large, also pointed out during the discussion that without the help of Last Dance, the city would not have the available funding to extend infrastructure out to the site, which could result in stagnation of potential future growth in the area.
“This project, the infrastructure, allows the city to grow into the future with other developments, other projects, which we don’t know what they are yet,” Weddell said. “Without that, we don’t have the financial capability to put the infrastructure in ourselves. And without this opportunity, we become stagnant.”
Hutsell offered a similar sentiment in voicing her support for the plan.
“It could allow for additional residential development, industrial development, commercial development,” Hutsell said. “We don’t know what that looks like in the future. For today, we don’t know, but it gives us the opportunity, it puts the infrastructure in the ground to allow us to grow.”
In the end, a majority of the council’s members agreed, and a motion to approve the issuance of bonds for the project was passed in a vote of 5-1 in favor.
Voting for the motion were council members: Weddell; Donald Riegsecker, R-District 1; Doug Nisley, R-District 2; Matt Schrock, R-District 3; and Megan Eichorn, D-District 4. Council member Julia King, D-At Large, voted against the motion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.