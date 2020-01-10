Molestation suspect charged in two counties

GOSHEN — A Milford man faces charges in two counties after he reportedly admitted he molested two boys last year.
Jerry LeCount, 45, is charged with a Level 4 felony count of child molesting and a Level 5 felony count of child solicitation in Kosciusko County. The case was filed Thursday after he was charged with child molesting in neighboring Marshall County in December.
LeCount went to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department on Nov. 18 and told police he molested two boys at locations in LaGrange, Kosciusko and Marshall counties at different times in 2019, according to police in probable cause affidavits in both cases.
Information in the documents then apparently diverges.
In the one filed first in Marshall County, LeCount told an Elkhart County police detective he inappropriately touched a boy younger than age 14 while the boy spent the night in his bed at his house near Milford. LeCount called the boy a friend, saying he knows his parents. He also allegedly admitted to inappropriately touching the boy again while they slept in a camper near the Marshall County Fairgrounds in Argos during an event in September, that affidavit shows.
The affidavit filed in Kosciusko County shows LeCount admitted to inappropriately touching a boy while they were in LeCount’s bed sometime in early 2019. The document also shows LeCount touched the child as they camped in a tent during the 2019 Steam and Gas show in August at the LaGrange County Fairgrounds in LaGrange.
LeCount also admitted to inappropriately touching a second child in his bed earlier in 2019, according to the affidavit.
LeCount was arrested on a warrant sometime between Dec. 20 and Dec. 23, court information shows.
He remains jailed in Marshall County as that case progresses there. An initial hearing was held Dec. 31, court information shows. A warrant was issued for him in Kosciusko County when that case was filed and is still pending.
