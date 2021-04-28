The Elkhart County Health Department will host a walk-in clinic for the Moderna COVID Vaccine on Friday, April 30, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Concord Event Center at 3719 S. Main Street in Elkhart.
No appointment is needed, and participants must be age 18 or older and wear a mask. Any form of ID is acceptable, including passport, matriculation card, and mail with name and address.
The second dose of the vaccine will be available June 4, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
