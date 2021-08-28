SYRACUSE - A Statewide Silver Alert for 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez has been canceled as of late Friday night.
A call to Kosciusko County emergency dispatchers early Saturday morning confirmed Ramirez has been found safe in Florida.
Ramirez, 14, was last seen leaving her home in an apartment building along Parkway Drive the morning of April 27. The Indiana Silver Alert was broadcast three days later, and remained active while the search for Ramirez was underway. At the time, police said in the alert she was believed to be in danger.
No further details regarding the case were available as of Saturday morning, though officials have indicated additional information will be released later in the day.
