Miracle at Main and Market returned with big crowds

NAPPANEE — A large crowd turned out for Nappanee’s Miracle at Main and Market Christmas parade and celebration Saturday evening, and after being canceled because of COVID last year, many expressed appreciation for the opportunity to return for the community celebration.
This included Megan Belschner, who attended with family. She said they live within walking distance of downtown so they try to attend most functions.
“It’s fun for the kids and it’s good to see the community out again,” she said, about the Christmas parade.
A group of Northwood High School students seemed to be having a great time as they waited just outside Main St. Coffee for the parade to start.
“It’s all about the people,” Alan Guerrero said.
His friend, Lukas Sorriano said it was “The Christmas Spirit” that he enjoyed most.
Yet not everyone attending was from Nappanee. Heather Dobrenz of Millersburg said she saw the event on Facebook. Laura Berkey of Goshen in the same group said they came for “The hometown atmosphere.”
“We were shopping earlier and then we had Panther’s Pizza — it’s been fun,” she said.
The group from Millersburg and Goshen said it was the first time they’ve attended.
“We’re first timers,” Berkey said. “But we’ll be back!”
She also said she liked that the focus was on the true reason for the season, too.
Parade
The parade began with locals portraying Mary and Joseph with Mary riding on a donkey with angels and shepherds following behind. Bright Beginnings Day Care’s children decorated their bicycles, scooters and wagons with colorful lights. The Boy’s and Girl’s Club members walked in the parade and various Northwood High School athletes and choirs were also a part of the parade.
Santa and Mrs. Claus closed out the parade waving to the crowd from a bucket of a fire truck.
Then everyone strolled down to the pavilion where coffee, hot cocoa and cookies as well as heaters awaited them. The Northwood Middle School 8th grade Select Singers entertained them with a few songs.
Mayor Phil Jenkins read the Biblical account of the Christmas Story from the Gospel of Luke — a tradition dating back to the first miracle at Main & Market celebration two months after the devastating tornado in 2007. Another annual tradition is the candle-lighting and community singing of Silent Night followed by the lighting of the Christmas tree.
Mayor Jenkins explained the origin of the first town Christmas tree, which was donated by Rex and Cassie Hochstetler in memory of their daughter Anne (pronounced Annie) Hochstetler Valdez who lost her battle with brain cancer in her early 20’s. The next few years there was still a family connection to the town Christmas tree as it came from what was once Rex’s dad’s land in Bremen. Members of the Hochstetler family helped Mayor Jenkins pull on a candy cane to light the town Christmas tree.
This year the arch of the pavilion above the tree was also lit — a surprise for the mayor as well.
“It’s so good to see everyone,” the mayor said before the tree lighting. “I wish you all a Merry Christmas from the Jenkins family.”
