$5.1 million bond to pay for Goshen school upgrades, equipment

GOSHEN — Several Goshen Community Schools buildings will receive upgrades to their lighting and HVAC systems this summer following action by the Goshen school board Monday evening.
During their meeting, board members approved several resolutions needed in order for the school corporation to move forward with issuance of a $5.1 million general obligation bond, the resulting funding of which will be used for facility improvements.
“The uses of the monies will be for updating HVAC systems at the high school and West Goshen Elementary, primarily, and also getting LED lighting at those two facilities, mostly,” Diane Woodworth, superintendent of Goshen Community Schools, said. “The high school estimated cost is around $2.1 million. West Goshen is around $1.3 million.”
Other planned projects connected to the bond issuance include equipment and technology purchases, vehicle purchases and various other site improvements.
Altogether, Woodworth said the total estimated hard and soft costs of the proposed upgrades comes to $5.02 million, while the cost of issuance, which will be paid from bond proceeds, is expected to be about $80,000, bringing the total estimated cost of all planned projects to $5.1 million.
Woodworth explained that the $5.1 million bond is anticipated to have a gross impact on the Debt Service Fund Tax Rate of $0.0507 per $100 assessed valuation based on the school corporation’s current assessed valuation of $1.3 billion.
However, Woodworth went on to explain that, due to the upcoming maturity of the school corporation’s other obligation bonds, the anticipated net impact of the new bond issuance on the Debt Service Fund Tax Rate is expected to be negligible.
“It will end up being tax neutral, because we are paying off the previous bonds,” Woodworth said of the new $5.1 million bond. “So with this one, by the time it rolls on, it’s tax neutral in terms of the property taxes.”
The various resolutions needed to move the bond issuance forward were passed unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Voted to officially name the school corporation’s new 5-6 school, which is currently under construction, “Goshen Intermediate School”, and to designate “RedHawks” as the school’s official mascot, in keeping with Goshen Middle School and Goshen High School.
• Were informed that the school corporation’s diesel fuel pricing has been locked in at $2.85 per gallon from July 1, 2019, through Jan. 31, 2020.
• Were informed that the school corporation’s gasoline pricing has been locked in at $2.419 per gallon from July 1, 2019, through Sept. 30, 2019.
• Were informed that the school corporation’s gasoline pricing has been locked in at $2.319 per gallon from Oct. 1, 2019, through Jan. 31, 2020.
