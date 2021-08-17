Miller announces resignation from Nappanee council

NAPPANEE – Citing physical and mental health issues, Nappanee council-at-large member Denny Miller announced at the end of Monday’s city council meeting that he is resigning effective Sept. 7.
In an emotional speech, Miller quoted John F. Kennedy saying ‘Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country,’ and said he’d replace the word country for community and said it applied to those in the room.
Calling on each department head and elected official by name, he stood and saluted them for their work on behalf of the city.
“I’ve enjoyed running for office and I’ve enjoyed talking to so many people,” he said. “I’ve always said my priorities have been faith, family, job and the City of Nappanee but it hasn’t always been in that order.
“When I was knocking on doors when I ran I forgot to knock on my own door and ask what I could do for us. I have to take care of my own house and family. I’ve been fortunate to serve the citizens as an elected council member — it’s been an honor — but now I have to take care of my own physical and mental health and recovery at this time.”
Miller passionately implored the council to continue investing in mental health in Nappanee—to encourage agencies to set up shop in Nappanee and to continue educating first responders on mental health issues.
“I know this has not been an easy decision,” Mayor Phil Jenkins said. “I know the passion you have for this community. On behalf of the citizens of Nappanee, I thank you for your service.”
Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight mentioned the talks the two of them had when they were considering running for their perspective offices.
“You’ve had your ear to the ground and your ear to the community,” Knight said. “I’ve appreciated the efforts you’ve put in asking questions.”
Each of the council members shared their thoughts and thanks as well, including the newest member Ben Leavitt.
“I don’t know of anyone more on fire for the community of Nappanee than you,” Leavitt said. “Thank you for all you’ve done — you’re going to be missed.”
After the meeting Miller mentioned that he was in the hospital last week and reiterated he had to take care of his physical and mental health and wanted to specifically mention the mental health in the event it could help others.
Miller’s term would’ve been up Dec. 31, 2024.
