Milford council hosts public hearing on grant application

MILFORD — A public hearing was held at Monday’s Milford Town Council meeting as part of the requirements for one of the grants the town is currently seeking — a planning grant from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
Brett Roberts, community development planner for Michiana Area Council of Government (MACOG) was there for the public hearing to inform residents of the town’s application for an Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) Planning Grant to help improve the town’s utility and future usage. Roberts said OCRA is offering up to $90,000 to towns with a 10% match so the town’s portion would be $9,000 and the grant would cover $81,000 if approved.
He said they focus on towns with at least 51% low to moderate incomes and Milford’s is at 54%.
“There’s no displacement — this is simply a study to see what to do next,” Roberts told them.
There were no questions from the public.
Town employees are also working on applying for a State Water Infrastructure (SWIF) grant. Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall said they chose the projects — lead and copper rule and new water meters. Gall said they are mandated to replace at least three percent of the lead and copper lines but applied to do all of them.
“These are our two biggest and most expensive projects,” Gall said.
They anticipate the cost for both projects to be $825,800, and Gall said they would need to use $176,000 of the town’s American Recovery Plan funds and another $100,000.
“They want a 50-50 match but we’re not in a position to do that,” she said and told the board that their consultant at Commonwealth thought it was fine.
She said they also had to include what the rates would be after the project so since they’re in the middle of a rate study she contacted the town’s financial advisors and got an estimate that she put on the application. The application is due on the 15th and they should hear by mid-August.
“I commend Tricia and Steven for working on that — it’ll be a big help for the town if we get it,” Council President Doug Ruch said.
Marquart also reported he was working on a Community Cross grant application for 2022.
Request for home business
Rodney Bray was at the meeting on behalf of his daughter who wants to conduct a dog grooming business out of his home garage at 308 S. Main Street.
He said there’s plenty of parking but would likely only be one vehicle at a time and there would be no signs. He said she’d operate five days a week with about five clients a day.
He said he went to an area planning meeting and they told him it would be best if he got a letter from the council. The council approved, having the clerk treasurer send a letter of no objection to the area planning commission.
Residents question fire damaged home
Several residents — two of whom live at 409 W. Catherine Street — questioned what the town’s next steps will be in dealing with the fire damaged home at 410 W. Catherine Street.
Town officials sent a 60-day notice and Gall said the 60-days will be up July 25. Ruch asked Town Attorney Jay Rigdon what their options were in getting the property cleaned up quickly. Rigdon said they had three options: fine the property owner, compulsion to clean up by court order or receivership. He said the likely option would be enforcement where the town would clean it up and put a lien on the property. The council approved having Ruch pursue the quickest enforcement procedure possible.
The neighbors asked how long the town would give it — she (property owner) doesn’t have the money to pay fines and they said kids were playing in the house now and it was a safety hazard.
Rigdon said that was why the council approved having him act as quickly as possible and told them.
“We are limited by what the state law allows us to do,” Rigdon said.
Park issues
There was discussion about issues at the park, including excessive littering and alcohol consumption. Marquart asked Town Marshal Derek Kreider if they could get more police patrols out there. Kreider said they have increased patrols and a half dozen arrests have been made at the park in the last few weeks.
They discussed the possibility of using some park funds for increasing security at the park, since they didn’t have a concession worker this summer. A resident wanted to know why they needed to take money from the parks if the police already had the funding. Kreider explained they were having manpower issues and while they have been patrolling the park more.
“Our main responsibility is the town,” he said.
Marquart also wondered if they could increase restrictions on decorations at the pavilion as there has been problems particularly with plastic confetti getting all over the park, which is hard to clean up.
Gall said they could add it, but if it can’t be enforced doesn’t see the point. She said they require trash to be brought to the dumpster and that’s rarely done.
Several suggestions were introduced but none seemed to work. They would continue discussing options.
In other business, the council
• Heard the clerk’s office would be closing early at 4 p.m. on July 21 and would be closed all day July 28.
• Kreider asked for approval to hire two full time and two part time officers and was told they would meet in executive session to discuss that and set a meeting for Thursday at 6 p.m.
• Heard mosquito control treatment has begun.
• Approved three four hour sessions of supervisory training.
• Heard the fire department appreciated the community support of the recent photo fundraiser.
