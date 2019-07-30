Mike Yoder readies reelection run for county commissioner

GOSHEN — With the 2019 municipal elections now about three months away, Elkhart County Commissioner Mike Yoder is getting a head start on the 2020 elections.
Yoder announced his campaign Sunday with a post on the public Facebook page he uses as a commissioner. He indicated he was getting ahead of an announcement by a potential rival.
“For everyone that is wondering why we are talking about a 2020 local political race in July of 2019, I was asking the same question,” Yoder wrote. “Apparently, a well-known person in the community is telling people of their intention to announce, in the next few weeks, their 2020 commissioner campaign.”
The two would compete for the Republican Party nomination for Yoder’s seat in next May’s primary elections.
Yoder didn’t name the potential competitor on Facebook.
The post continued with a paragraph that served as a resume of his experience. This list included 40 years as a business owner in Elkhart County, 30 years of policy work with Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance companies, nine years on the Farm Bureau board,18 years with the county’s economic development corporation, and 16 years as commissioner when his current term expires at the end of 2020.
“The person indicating an interest in running against me has little or no experience in these areas, but then, does have experience in areas where I have little or none,” he stated.
Yoder believes relevant experience and the application of that experience should be key factors when voters consider candidates.
“The more important consideration is the life and work experience the candidate will bring to the position and how that experience facilitates creative and innovative solutions for the community,” he stated.
Yoder also discussed fundraising, estimating a run for a commissioner seat could cost $15,000 to $20,000 at minimum with a potential to reach more than $30,000 for first-time candidates.
He said he uses part of his salary as commissioner to help fund his campaigns in order to avoid making appeals for big contributions. He indicated he doesn’t intend to spend a lot on campaign staples like mailers or yard signs, saying mailers likely won’t change opinions of him as commissioner and signs are, “little more than politically-necessary litter.”
But Yoder also said he does appreciate contributions and put out a call for early donations.
“Just to be a little ornery with the yet-to-be-announced opposition candidate, I’m making the first ask,” he stated.
He directed readers to follow a link to the website he used for his reelection run in 2016 for more information.
The site, www.CommissionerMikeYoder.com, hasn’t been updated yet for the new campaign.
Yoder was first elected commissioner in 2004 and currently serves as president of the three-person board.
