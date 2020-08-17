Middlebury's growth plan gets county thumbs up

GOSHEN — The town of Middlebury’s new 10-year plan for growth now has Elkhart County’s seal of approval.
The county commissioners voted to fold Middlebury’s 2030 Comprehensive Plan into the county’s land use plan during their meeting Monday.
The Middlebury plan sets goals and strategies for expanding over the next decade.
“I feel like it’s a pretty good plan. We’ve got some things to work on, especially traffic is one of the major ones,” Middlebury Town Manager Mary Cripe told the commissioners.
The plan has mapped out eight target areas, or “characters,” to address for new development and redevelopment. The issues cover Middlebury’s downtown area, employment areas, residential areas, education, parks and recreation, town gateways, mixed-use corridors and trail.
A priority for Cripe is promoting new residential development in the town. After her presentation to the commissioners, she said Middlebury currently has about 3,500 residents, but the population balloons to between 12,000 and 14,000 during working hours while employees are in factories and youths are in school. Cripe would like more affordable housing to attract workers to become residents.
“There’s just not a lot that’s available right now,” Cripe said. “Those people are obviously coming in the community to come to work and go to school. We just see that there’s a need to expand.”
The plan’s goals for Middlebury’s residential character includes providing alternative housing to suit a variety of needs and incomes; supporting the development of a subsidy program for new homebuyers; encouraging developers to include park areas in new subdivisions; and establishing a property maintenance/neighborhood preservation ordinance.
Traffic safety and congestion is another key area for Cripe, particularly along the highways that cross through Middlebury.
“We do need to look at State Road 13. Try to figure that out because of all the traffic that’s on that,” she said.
She added plans to widen U.S. 20 year will address some of the issues she has.
A goal in the plan calls for creating safe crossing areas for pedestrians from neighborhoods to schools in Middlebury across U.S. 20 as part of the widening project set to begin next year.
Other character goals address traffic with points that include:
• Exploring the feasibility of widening Main Street to improve traffic flow, with more attention on bicyclists and Amish buggies;
• Adding more pedestrian crossings on Main Street;
• Studying feasible solutions at downtown intersections along the Ind. 13 corridor through town;
• Developing a vision for the Ind. 13 and Indiana Toll Road interchange as part of considerations for employment growth.
• And studying the feasibility of possibly rerouting Ind. 13 to reduce heavy truck traffic in the downtown area and improving safety.
Improving the downtown area and infrastructure, such as water services and high-speed internet connectivity, are among other priorities Cripe identified in the plan.
Commissioner Suzanne Weirick praised the 2030 plan for addressing residential issues.
“I’m pretty excited that acknowledging the residential need is there. I feel like county-wide that’s something we need to do more of. Residential development is economic development, and I’m just delighted that you guys are paying attention to that as well as you move forward,” Weirick said.
The 2030 plan was developed, with assistance from Michiana Area Council of Governments, over an approximately year-long process that included two large public input sessions. Cripe told the commissioners she regretted the COVID-19 pandemic caused the town to hold one of the sessions virtually in June, saying the move may have affected turnout.
Jason Auvil, county planning manager, told the commissioners the Middlebury Town Council approved the plan July 20 and has the Elkhart County Plan Commission’s unanimous support.
Auvil said on the heels of Middlebury’s plan, Bristol is finishing a similar comprehensive plan; Millersburg has started a plan; and Wakarusa may take action to update its plan.
