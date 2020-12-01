MIDDLEBURY — Following 39 years at Middlebury Community Schools, Superintendent Jane Allen is retiring.
Allen made the announcement during the Nov. 17 school board meeting.
Allen is in her ninth year as superintendent.
“I am in the third year of a three-year contract as superintendent for Middlebury Community Schools. This past May 19, I notified the school board of my intent to retire at the end of my contract, which is the end of this school year. The school board has already begun the process for the superintendent search by creating a timeline, the application and the brochure for prospective candidates. The board is utilizing the services of the University Placement Team for the search.
"My decision has nothing to do with the pandemic. In fact, I have never been more proud to work with the amazing teachers, administrators and support staff as I am this year. Everybody has had to change everything they were used to doing almost every day. They have done this with patience, grace, integrity, and a fervent passion to serve our kids.
"I look forward to the rest of this school year spending time with the students, families, and staff. They have all become family and especially my joy. I love my job and I love this school district. However, it is time for me to find the rest of my life. Thank you for all of the support and the many opportunities to grow you have provided me over the years.”
Allen started with Middlebury schools in 1982 as a teacher. Her last day will be June 30, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.