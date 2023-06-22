MIDDLEBURY — The annual Middlebury Summer Festival will return this Friday and Saturday.
There are a number of activities for community members to attend from vendors to entertainment to basketball tournaments. The event is free, and it’s fully funded by sponsorships and donations in Middlebury from local businesses and organizations.
This year will be the 54th year of the Middlebury Festival Parade, “the largest small town parade in Indiana,” according to festival organizers. The kiddie parade is returning this year. The kiddie parade is being fully funded by Virginia Mansfield, even supporting the parade with prizes and goodies for the children. The kiddie parade will begin at 1 p.m., with the regular parade to follow.
Community outreach coordinator Carmen Carpenter said she received more than 50 entries for the parade this year. Chairs will be provided for the parade, but she encourages people to bring blankets and other items to sit on. Several schools, the fire department, local restaurants and other members of the community will be participating in the parade.
“This community really thrives on taking care of each other,” Carpenter said, “and that’s probably one of the biggest draws to Middlebury; it’s just an amazing hometown.”
Friday will kick off the festival with activities in Memorial Park and East Park, including vendors and bands from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Keith Miller, Buddy Pearson, the Starving Artists and others will be performing.
Saturday begins with the Pancake and Sausage Breakfast Fundraiser from 7-11 a.m. At 8 a.m., the 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will begin on Bristol Street, and a one-mile run for kids is starting at the same time on State Street. Shortly after the kids run, the 5K will commence at 8:30 a.m. Booths open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.
Following, the annual fishing tournament starts in Essenhaus Pond at 9 a.m., and the check in for the cornhole tournament is at 10 a.m. in Memorial Park. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a free arcade trailer for kids to play games.
There will be activities for people of all ages at the event. At 2 p.m., the Bluegrass Gospel Review will perform, and at the same time, there will be a free painting class with local artist Linda Pieri. Anyone is able to go in and paint a picture on a canvas.
This is Carpenter’s second year overseeing the event. She said when looking for who to invite, she is sure to re-invite vendors who participated in the Middlebury Fall Festival.
“Everybody is very accommodating and willing to do their part, trickling all the way down to the vendors and getting the trash boxes out,” Carpenter said.
Afterward, she scouts for new vendors because she wants there to be an assortment, so everyone has something to enjoy. Carpenter said the event is about showing off the community. There will even be sidewalk sales, so local shops can join in the festivities.
Carpenter is excited about Stable Grounds coming to the festival this year. Stable Grounds is a mental health facility that helps kids through equine-assisted therapy. Stable Grounds will have a booth with miniature horses.
Along with Stable Grounds, there will be 3D toy makers, blacksmiths and Amish quilt makers. There will be trailers with succulents and a place to make personalized graphic T-shirts. Ben’s Pretzels, Reindeer Treats and the Copper Kettle are just a few of the many food vendors planning to attend.
Despite the large number of vendors coming to the celebration, Carpenter said the festival is about spending time with family and friends.
“It’s an opportunity for families to take a step back and take a breath,” she said.
She wants anyone who hasn’t been before to come and enjoy the festival. Attendees are even allowed to bring in their own food, so they don’t have to spend any money.
Carpenter has been running events in Mishawaka for 20 years, but she said no other event is like the Middlebury Summer Festival. She couldn’t explain why, but she said it gives “that hometown, warm feel.”
The full schedule for the Middlebury Summer Festival can be found at https://middleburyinchamber.com/summer-festival/.