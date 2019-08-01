MIDDLEBURY — There’s a new project in Middlebury — community weaving.
It’s the brainchild of Carrie Beachey, head of the Middlebury Arts Council, through a partnership with the Middlebury Chamber of Commerce, and funded through a Little Big Idea Grant.
In a description of the event, organizers write, “Imagine if our lives were like a brightly colored thread, weaving in and out, over and under, becoming intertwined with the lives of other people in our community.” Like material the strength of fabric comes from how tightly different strands are woven together — much like a community.
To create this sense of a tightly woven community, there will be public weaving sessions, and everyone, regardless of age or gender, is invited to attend. Artistic ability is not required to get started. All materials will be provided and there is no cost to participate.
Participants will be given a hoop with threads similar to the spokes on a wheel. Participants choose a color and start wrapping the thread in and out around the “spokes.”
Organizers said there are many ways “individual” projects become community projects.
First, participants can start a new hoop or finish one someone else didn’t have time to finish. Second, it’s a chance to meet new people at one of the gatherings. And third, at the end of the project all the individual hoops will be worked together to make one large installation that will be displayed at various times at the Middlebury Community Public Library, the Middlebury Chamber of Commerce, the Middlebury Town Hall and West on Warren.
No advance registration is required. The project is ongoing through August. People can show up at one of these locations and dates — or more than one, if so inclined: Aug. 6, 20 and 27 at West on Warren on the patio from 6-8 p.m. (Ordering food or a beverage is optional. If it’s raining, the location will be moved to the Chamber of Commerce.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.