MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury is celebrating autumn with the third annual Pumpkin Race Oct. 12 in the 400 block of West Warren Street.
Pumpkin racers will be sent down the hill on West Warren in heats to determine the fastest pumpkin in the general public and corporate/public figure categories. Other prizes will be awarded for cutest pumpkin, most original pumpkin and most spirited team.
Pit Row will open at 1 p.m. for those needing help assembling their racer. Racing will begin at 2 p.m.
The net proceeds of the race will be used to purchase weighted blankets to donate to local autistic children. Pumpkin Racer kits (wheels and axles) are available at Varns & Hoover in Middlebury.
Each kit also contains the rules for the event. Those who are thinking of entering a cheater pumpkin, such as a watermelon or zucchini, can expect them to meet the Mallet-O-Justice from the judges, organizers stated in information provided about the race.
The Middlebury Community Library and Middlebury Then and Now are offering a free Build a Pumpkin Racer Workshop from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the library, 101 E. Winslow St.
Purchase racer kits and pumpkins before attending the workshop and bring them for help with the wheels and axles.
For more information, visit www.middleburythenandnow.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.