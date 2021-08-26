NEW YORK — Cynthia Chambers, of Middlebury, will appear in the bright lights of Broadway Sept. 18, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation.
The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states, according to a news release.
“These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way,” the release said.
Chambers’ photo was selected from more than 2,100 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. Her photo will be shown on two JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square, thanks to the support of ClearChannel Outdoor. The presentation will be live-streamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sept. 18.
The Times Square Video presentation kicks off the flagship Buddy Walk, which has taken place in New York City since 1995 as part of the National Buddy Walk Program. Buddy Walk events are held in hundreds of cities across the country, as well as select international locations.
This year’s New York City Buddy Walk will one again take place virtually due to ongoing complications caused by COVID-19. Information about the NDSS National Buddy Walk Program and the NYC Buddy Walk on Sept. 18, is available online at www.ndss.org
To learn more and find a Buddy Walk, visit www.buddywalk.org.
