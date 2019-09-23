GOSHEN — The annual Michiana Pottery Tour, a self-guided event taking attendees through seven ceramic artists’ studios, will occur from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
The tour will stretch from Constantine, Michigan, down to Goshen.
Exhibiting artists will include Mark Goertzen, 13991 Timm Road, Constantine, Michigan (guest artists Troy Bungart, Samantha Hostert and Chris Chaney); Brandon “Fuzzy” Schwartz, 56815 C.R. 19, Bristol (guest artists Andrew Linderman, Kathy Strang, Denise Schwartz and Alec Hoogland); Dick Lehman, 18359 C.R. 28, Goshen (guest artists Tameria Martinez, Irina Gladun, Stephanie Galli and Brent Skinner); Justin Rothshank, 63786 C.R. 33, Goshen (guest artists Martha Grover, Sarah Pike, Seth Green, Amelia Stamps, Eric Heerspink and Keith Hershberger); Sadie Misiuk, 132 S. Main St., Goshen (guest artists Jillian Cooper, Dow Redcorn, Jacob Hostetler and Jennifer Beachy); Zach Tate, 120 N. Main St., Goshen (guest artists Joel Pisowicz, Tim Kowalczyk, Lorie Marsh and Amy Smith); and Goshen Clay Artists Guild, 212 W. Washington St., Goshen (members of the guild).
New to this year’s tour is the passport. Attendees with stamps from each of the seven locations will be entered into a drawing to win pottery made by participating artists.
Admission is free. For more information, including a map, visit michianapotterytour.com.
