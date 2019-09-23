PLYMOUTH [mdash] Lena Miller, age 69, of Plymouth, died at 3:05 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at her residence after an extended illness. She was born Aug. 10, 1950, in Bremen, to Tobias and Anna Bontrager Borkholder. On Nov. 6, 1975, she married Daniel Miller in Nappanee. Mrs. Miller was a lifetim…