GOSHEN — The 52nd annual Michiana Mennonite Relief Sale will take place Sept. 27 and 28 at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
The sale begins Sept. 27 at 5 p.m., with activities continuing until 9 p.m. On Sept. 28, the sale opens at 7 a.m. and continues through early afternoon.
Many musical groups will perform on the Heritage Park Stage in the center of the fairgrounds. Children’s activities will include barrel train rides and a bounce house (both have a $1 suggested donation). Children with an adult will be welcomed at the Swine Barn, where they can pick up their passports to earn stamps for a prize by participating in activities, including ham radio broadcasting, comforter knotting, story nook, MCC worker sharing, map hunt/table games and other events.
A petting zoo will be available Sept. 28, and the Indiana Wild organization will present a program featuring wild animals at 10 a.m. Sept. 28.
Food from around the world will be available for purchase. International food including Indian cuisine, Welsh cakes, egg rolls and tamales will be served. Traditional food items will include homemade pie, ice cream, strawberry shortcake, apple fritters and sweet rolls. Pulled pork sandwiches, King’s chicken, sausage and onion sandwiches and a baked potato bar will also be available.
Items to purchase to take home include homemade noodles, breads, rolls, cakes, cookies, apple butter, cheese and sausage. The evening of Sept. 27 will feature a haystack supper and for breakfast Sept. 28, the public can enjoy pancakes and sausage.
• Sept. 27 evening events will include a children’s auction, during which children can bid on donated new and gently used toys. Registration will be at 6 p.m. and the auction will begin at 6:30 p.m.
• Sept. 27, in the evening, sale attendees can peruse hundreds of quilts displayed in preparation for the quilt auction, which will begin at 8 a.m. Sept. 28 and will continue through early afternoon.
This year’s featured quilts include one made from 19th century blocks, a commemorative quilt featuring a photo transfer of an Emma Schrock painting, and an immaculately pieced reproduction of an antique quilt.
• Online auction items, including new items, works of art, handcrafted items, vintage toys and antiques, events and gift certificates, will be available for viewing and bidding. Items this year include a mid-20th century, refurbished Lawbre doll house; a Sibyl Graber Gerig mixed media art piece; and a restored 1929 Model A Ford automobile. These can be viewed at www.charityauction.bid/MCCsale2019, where bidding for these items begins Sept. 20, and will continue until 11:30 a.m. Sept. 28.
• Ten Thousand Villages Store, plant sale, Sewing Box, and other booths offering wares will be available on site both days. A giant garage sale will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 and again at 7 a.m. Sept. 28. This year, new and gently used baby items and clothing will be featured.
• Run for Relief 2K–5K Walk/Run will take place at 8 a.m. Sept. 28 (strollers welcomed). For more information, or to register, go to http://www.mennonitesale.org/run-for-relief.
The sale is a cooperative effort by Anabaptist churches in Indiana and Michigan. Money raised supports the ongoing efforts of Mennonite Central Committee, a ministry of Anabaptist churches which partners with churches and organizations in disaster relief. MCC also engages in long-term development by strengthening people’s access to food and water, health care, education and sustainable incomes. MCC also works with churches and communities to prevent violence and promote peace and justice.
For more information, go online to http://www.mennonitesale.org.
