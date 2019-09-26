ELKHART — On Wednesday, Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese visited Lighthouse Autism Center’s newest applied behavioral analysis therapy center in Elkhart.
The center opened in August and is the seventh center opened by Lighthouse Autism Center, which provides ABA therapy services in Mishawaka, Granger, Plymouth, Warsaw and Portage, Michigan.
The new center will provide therapy to nearly 25 families in the Elkhart area. The therapy programs are custom-made for each child and work on areas including social skills, communication skills, living skills and school readiness skills, Lighthouse officials explained in a news release after the mayor's visit.
During his visit, Mayor Neese had the opportunity to meet with founder and Executive Director Gregg Maggioli, who has a son with autism. “My son attended one of the first ABA centers in the state of Indiana. When I saw the impact it had on his life, and the life of my family, I knew I had to find a way to bring this service to other families with autism.”
While touring the facility, Neese was able to observe children working, playing, participating in a simulated classroom setting, and even spoke with one child as she practiced asking and answering questions.
Neese said, “I’ve only been at the center a short time, but I can see that the staff at Lighthouse are second to none, genuinely care about the kids and are truly making an impact on the lives of children with autism.”
Lighthouse Autism Center is now enrolling children at its newest center in Elkhart. To schedule a tour, call 574-387-4313 or visit www.lighthouseautismcenter.com/autism-treatment-center-elkhart.
